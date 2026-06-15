Mandopop Star David Huang Dies Suddenly at 61, Sparking Estate Dispute

Veteran Mandopop singer David Huang passed away suddenly at age 61 in Hawaii, with his sisters announcing his death and claiming rights to his musical assets, but his long-time girlfriend Vicky Chao disputes the legality and plans legal action.

Veteran Mandopop singer David Huang, best known for his 1990 hits You Make Me Drunk and Love Breaks Everyone's Heart, died suddenly at the age of 61 on June 2 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The news was confirmed by his sisters through a statement released by Taiwan-based Chen & Chen Law Office on June 14. According to the statement, Huang died at his sister's home, but the cause of death was not disclosed. The sisters, Consulina and Joann Wong, are described as his legal heirs and will handle his afterlife matters. The law firm also claimed they possess the rights to his musical assets and warned against unauthorised use of his name.

However, Huang's manager and longtime girlfriend of over 20 years, Vicky Chao, immediately contested the statement, calling it illegal and vowing to take legal action. Her lawyer, Huang Shanshan, expressed shock that the family only learned of the death 12 days later through the media, and announced plans to investigate the cause of death. The dispute has cast a shadow over the singer's sudden passing.

Huang, born in Hong Kong and later based in Taiwan, debuted in 1988 and rose to fame in the 1990s. He won multiple Golden Melody Awards and also acted in the 2025 series The Outlaw Doctor, earning a Best Newcomer in a Television Series nomination at the 60th Golden Bell Awards. In August 2022, he was hospitalized for sudden cardiac discomfort and underwent cardiac catheterization.

Despite his health issues, his sisters' statement noted he was eagerly anticipating a new musical journey before his death. Fans and celebrities alike have mourned his loss; singer G.E. M. recalled meeting him on a TV show and being moved to tears by his performance of You Got Me Drunk. Kay Tse and Jam Hsiao also paid tribute on social media.

His legacy as a Mandopop icon remains indelible, even as legal battles over his estate unfold. The timing of the announcement and the ensuing legal conflict have drawn attention to the often-complicated affairs of celebrities after their passing. Chao has indicated she will sue the sisters' lawyer, while the sisters assert their sole authority. The case may hinge on whether Huang had a valid will or if his relationship with Chao granted her any legal standing.

As investigations continue, the music community remembers Huang for his soulful voice and enduring contributions to Chinese pop music. His sudden departure leaves a void in the industry, with many hoping that his artistic legacy will not be overshadowed by the family dispute





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David Huang Death Mandopop Singer Estate Dispute Tributes Heart Condition

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