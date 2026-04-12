Manhunt Underway After Inmate Escapes Sungai Buloh Prison in Malaysia

A 24-year-old inmate, Muhammad Hassan, escaped from Sungai Buloh Prison, Malaysia's largest jail. A manhunt is underway. He was in remand for offenses including robbery and child sexual assault. The police have urged the public to be vigilant and report any sightings. The incident occurred during transportation within the prison compound after court proceedings.

A significant security breach has unfolded at Sungai Buloh Prison , Malaysia 's largest correctional facility, as a 24-year-old inmate, Muhammad Hassan, a Pakistani national, successfully escaped custody. The incident, which is currently under active investigation, has triggered a widespread manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Hassan, who was held on remand for serious offenses including robbery and child sexual assault, made his escape on Thursday, April 9th, according to a statement released by the Sungai Buloh district police on Friday. The authorities have issued a public advisory, emphasizing the potentially dangerous nature of the escapee, particularly given the nature of his alleged crimes. The police are urging the public to exercise heightened vigilance and to report any sightings or information related to Hassan's whereabouts immediately. This incident has raised concerns about the effectiveness of security protocols within the prison system and the measures employed during the transportation of inmates. The investigation will undoubtedly focus on the circumstances surrounding the escape, identifying any potential vulnerabilities in the security apparatus and assessing the degree of negligence or procedural failures that might have contributed to the breach. The Sungai Buloh district police chief, Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor, stated that the police advise the public to be more careful in view of this inmate having sexual offences against children. Anyone with information on Hassan's whereabouts should contact the police. The police also adviced the public not to circulate false information or create speculations that could hinder police operations or cause concern in the community. The ongoing manhunt reflects the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the situation and their commitment to apprehending Hassan and restoring public safety. Resources are being allocated and several lines of investigation are being pursued, according to the authorities.\The circumstances surrounding the escape indicate that the incident occurred while Hassan was being transported within the prison compound following the conclusion of his court proceedings. According to reports from New Straits Times (NST), the prison department has confirmed that the escape took place at approximately 6:00 PM on the day of the incident. This timing suggests potential lapses in security protocols during prisoner movement, particularly considering the high-profile nature of the charges against Hassan. The details of the transportation process, including the security measures in place and the number of guards involved, will be critical elements in the ongoing investigation. The prison department released a statement confirming the incident and indicating that all relevant security agencies had been alerted to assist in the manhunt. This coordinated effort underscores the gravity of the situation and the collaborative approach being employed to locate and apprehend Hassan. The department has also expressed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of both the detainees and the public. A thorough internal review will be undertaken to identify any breaches of procedure that might have contributed to the escape, with the promise of firm action to be taken against those found responsible. This commitment reflects the department's resolve to address the shortcomings revealed by the incident and to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The review will likely encompass an assessment of staffing levels, security infrastructure, and the adherence to established protocols during prisoner movements.\The manhunt is intensifying as law enforcement agencies expand their search perimeter and gather intelligence to locate Hassan. The public has been urged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities or sightings that could potentially aid in the investigation. The police are working diligently to gather and verify information, following up on any leads and clues that might lead them to the escapee. The Sungai Buloh district police chief has emphasized the importance of public cooperation and the need to avoid the spread of misinformation that could hinder the investigation. The police have deployed officers in the surrounding areas of Sungai Buloh prison and are working closely with other law enforcement agencies to track Hassan's movements. The escape has triggered a wave of concern within the local community, and the authorities are actively working to reassure the public that their safety remains a top priority. Regular updates on the progress of the manhunt will be released by the authorities to keep the public informed and to maintain transparency throughout the operation. The public is strongly discouraged from attempting to apprehend Hassan on their own, and are advised to immediately contact the authorities with any relevant information. The authorities aim to quickly bring the escapee to justice and restore the security within the prison facility





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Sungai Buloh Prison Escape Manhunt Prison Break Malaysia

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