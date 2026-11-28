Raam leader Mansour Abbas acknowledges Hamas designation in interview, potentially enabling his party to join Gadi Eisenkot's anti-Netanyahu coalition government.

Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Raam party in Israel, has implicitly recognized Hamas as a terrorist organization during a televised interview. This significant political shift occurred against the backdrop of ongoing coalition negotiations aimed at removing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power. The revelation stems from a discussion regarding a legislative bill co-sponsored by Abbas's list to establish an independent commission of inquiry.

Bill Co-Sponsored By Abbas Party Targets Security Failures

During an interview with Channel 12 broadcast on the evening of November 28, Mansour Abbas discussed a Bill that his political list co-sponsored. The legislation seeks to establish an independent commission of inquiry into the security failures that led to the Hamas invasion of southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The text of this Bill explicitly refers to Hamas as a terrorist group, a designation that had not been verbally affirmed by Abbas in previous public statements.

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The interviewer highlighted a specific passage on a computer screen, asking Abbas to read the section where the bill identifies Hamas. When questioned about what this means, Abbas did not deny the label. This exchange was widely interpreted by the Israeli press as a direct acknowledgement from Abbas that Hamas is a terrorist organization. Channel 12 reported that this was the first time Abbas used his own voice to make such a statement.

Gadi Eisenkot Sets Terror Designation As Coalition Precondition

This development is critical because Gadi Eisenkot has set the designation of Hamas as a terror group as a precondition for any party wishing to join a government. Eisenkot is currently seeking to form a coalition of anti-Netanyahu parties. By implicitly accepting this terminology, Mansour Abbas has removed a major barrier to his party's inclusion in the proposed administration.

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Abbas reaffirmed his support for Eisenkot's coalition talks during the same interview. He stated that the Raam party supports these moves and may join the future coalition either immediately or at a later stage. This signals a strategic alignment between the moderate Islamist Raam party and the left-leaning bloc led by the former IDF chief.

Abbas Addresses Complex Identities And Societal Tensions

Abbas acknowledged the complexity of the issue, noting different aspects relating to the personal level, the Arab Israeli society, and relations with the Palestinian people as a whole. He expressed a desire to ensure that political opponents do not use this issue as a pretext to declare an all-out war on Palestinian women or babies. His remarks highlight the delicate balance required in his political role.

Both Mansour Abbas and Gadi Eisenkot have previously condemned the October 7, 2023, attack as an act of terror. However, the explicit verbal alignment on the terror group label marks a new phase in their political collaboration. Abbas heads the Raam party, which secured nearly a sixth of the 120-seat Parliament in the recent elections.

Raam Party Aims For Stable Four Year Government Term

The ultimate goal for Mansour Abbas and the Raam party is not merely to replace the current government but to ensure stability. Abbas explicitly stated that the aim is to form a government that lasts for four years. This objective underscores the desire for long-term political continuity rather than short-term transitional arrangements.

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As coalition negotiations continue, the implicit recognition of Hamas as a terrorist group by Mansour Abbas stands as a pivotal moment. It potentially paves the way for the Raam party to join the anti-Netanyahu coalition, reshaping the political landscape of Israel. The implications of this move will be closely monitored by political analysts and citizens alike.