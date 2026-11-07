Manuel Neuer Injury Raises Concerns as Bayern Munich Edge Mainz 2-1

Bayern Munich defeated Mainz 2-1 on November 7 but goalkeeper Manuel Neuer exited with a foot injury. The loss heightens scrutiny over his recent error rate and fitness ahead of critical fixtures.

Bayern Munich defeated Eintracht Mainz 2-1 on Saturday, November 7, but the victory was overshadowed by concerns regarding goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The thirty-year-old veteran sustained a recurrence of a foot injury that forced his substitution before halftime, replacing him with Jonas Urbig.

Neuer Injury Impact On Squad

Manuel Neuer became Bayern Munich's oldest player at 40 years and 225 days, surpassing the previous record held by Bernd Dreher. Despite this milestone, his performance was disrupted by the injury scare. He was forced off the pitch due to a foot problem that had already kept him out of recent matches.

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Controversial Offside Goal

Neuer struggled with a cross in the first half, flailing at the ball. Mainz captain Lee Jae-Sung scored, but the effort was ruled out for offside. This incident highlighted ongoing defensive vulnerabilities for the German champions despite their lead.

Error Rate Statistics Analysis

Data from Sofascore indicates Neuer committed five errors leading to goals in his last 17 Bundesliga games. This contrasts with his earlier career where he made ten such errors in 248 appearances. The Augsburg mistake last month was the fastest-ever Bundesliga goal at eight seconds.

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Kane Assists Maintain Lead

Harry Kane provided two assists for Joshua Kimmich and Lennart Karl. Bayern extended their unbeaten away run to 31 games. They lead Borussia Dortmund on twenty-one points with a superior goal difference after nine games.

League Standings And Results

Borussia Dortmund won 2-1 against Elversberg with two goals from Felix Nmecha. RB Leipzig defeated Augsburg 5-2, while Eintracht Frankfurt drew 2-2 at Paderborn. Jonathan Burkardt scored a late equalizer in the ninety-third minute for Frankfurt.