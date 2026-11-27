Eight-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez announces his retirement from professional racing following the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix, capping a historic career with Ducati.

Eight-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has officially confirmed his retirement from professional racing. Marquez announced on Friday that he will compete in his final race at the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix. The event is scheduled for November 2026 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

The decision comes shortly after Marquez secured his eighth premier-class title. He won the championship last weekend in Portugal. This victory tied him with Italian legend Giacomo Agostini for the most premier-class world championships in history.

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Marc Marquez Final Season With Ducati Lenovo

Marc Marquez stated that he made history with his team and fans during a video message from the garage in Valencia. He thanked everyone who was part of his journey. Marquez noted that he hopes fans enjoyed the ride as much as he did. He emphasized that this will be his last race in the MotoGP series.

Ducati Lenovo Team confirmed the news with an official statement. They declared that Marquez has decided to retire from MotoGP. The team specified that the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix will be his final race as a professional rider. He will also end his tenure with the Ducati Lenovo team at this event.

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Marc Marquez Career Statistics and History

Marc Marquez previously won six titles while riding for Honda. He switched teams to join Ducati before extending his contract until 2028 in June. His recent success in Portugal equalized the record set by Giacomo Agostini. This milestone highlights his status as one of the greatest motorcycle racers ever.

Emotions ran high when the announcement was made. Tears were visible in the Ducati garage. Fans in the stands also reacted with sadness. The news came just days before the final race weekend. Supporters are now preparing to see Marquez compete one last time.

Valencia Grand Prix Plans and Legacy

Marc Marquez will race in Valencia this weekend. The Circuit Ricardo Tormo will host his final appearance. Fans have been told about his retirement recently. The team and riders are adjusting to the news. Marquez is leaving the sport at the peak of his achievements.

The 2026 season concludes with this race. Marquez will retire as an eight-time champion. His legacy includes dominance with Honda and success with Ducati. The Valencia Grand Prix will serve as the farewell event. Marquez ends his career with a historic record tied to Giacomo Agostini.