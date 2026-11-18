Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado urges oversight of the controversial US- Venezuela oil agreement with Alejandro Betancourt, citing transparency concerns.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has publicly demanded a detailed examination of the US government's US$100 billion agreement with Venezuelan oil entrepreneur Alejandro Betancourt. Speaking from her party headquarters in Caracas on November 18, Machado emphasized that while she remains committed to maintaining a long-term partnership with the United States, all future energy transactions must undergo rigorous review to ensure strict compliance with Venezuela's laws and constitution.

Transparency Demands Amid Controversial Contract

Machado stated that the deal involving Betancourt's firm needs scrutiny to protect national interests and uphold legal standards. She clarified that any future oil deals would be reviewed case by case to check they follow Venezuela's laws, constitution, and need for transparency. Although the opposition leader has not seen the specific August 30 contract signed by the Defence and State Departments, she insisted that it would be irresponsible to offer a final opinion without reading the document. However, she maintained that the desire for a robust partnership with Washington remains critical for Caracas.

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Betancourt Firm Secures Historic Energy Rights

The agreement grants Alejandro Betancourt's firm, North American Blue Energy Partners, a 35% stake from the US government and 100-year rights to develop 17 Venezuelan oil fields. Both US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodríguez have defended Betancourt as a proven operator in the energy sector. The deal was described as historic by Rodríguez, who argued that it helps both countries and energy stability on an international scale. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also met with Betancourt during his recent visit to Caracas, further highlighting the entrepreneur's central role in the strategy.

Public Concerns Over Power Crisis Links

Despite high-level political support, Betancourt faces significant skepticism from many Venezuelans who associate him with the country's severe power crisis. His previous firm, Derwick Associates, gained notoriety in the late 2000s for winning contracts to supply emergency power generation equipment during a period of chronic blackouts. The company built nine plants, several of which ultimately delivered far less capacity than contracted, in part because turbines were obsolete or ill-suited to the grid. Betancourt disputes these accounts, claiming the plants were tested and accepted by the government between 2011 and 2013.

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Political Landscape and Electoral Implications

Public opinion data suggests Machado remains the most popular political figure in Venezuela, far outpacing current government officials. An AtlasIntel poll conducted for Bloomberg in early November showed that 58 per cent of respondents had a positive view of her, and 56 per cent said they would vote for her in a new presidential election. In contrast, only 17 per cent supported acting President Delcy Rodríguez. Machado, who returned to Venezuela in late October, has stated her intention to run for president in the next election, although neither the US nor Venezuelan governments have set a specific date for this vote.

Legislative Probes and Future Negotiations

As political tensions rise, Congressional Democrats are preparing multiple probes to examine the US deal with North American Blue Energy Partners. Machado emphasized that if she comes to power, all new oil deals will be reviewed case by case to ensure compliance with the country's laws and Constitution. She promised that investors would have confidence in Venezuela's rule of law, competitiveness in the fiscal framework, and above all transparency. Meanwhile, formal negotiations shaping Venezuela's political transition continue in Caracas under the leadership of former lawmaker Dinorah Figuera and other members of the opposition-controlled legislature elected in 2015.