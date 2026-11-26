A rare 18th-century porcelain cup shaped like a breast, once owned by Queen Marie-Antoinette, fetched a record 2.9 million euros at auction in Paris.

A rare porcelain cup shaped like a woman breast commanded a record price of two point nine million euros at an auction in Paris on November twenty sixth. The late eighteenth century masterpiece from the Sevres porcelain factory was once owned by French Queen Marie-Antoinette and was valued at four point one million Singapore dollars.

A Historical Rediscovery After Two Centuries

The nipple bowl, known in French as jatte-teton, was believed to be lost for two hundred years before its chance discovery in the inventory of the Meyer Gallery in Paris. This unique ceramic piece features a moulded pink tinged nipple and represents a significant find in the world of antique collectibles. The auction house Hotel Drouot confirmed that the two point nine million euro fee was a record for any Sevres porcelain sold at auction. The piece was originally ordered by King Louis XVI for the dairy creamery at the royal residence in Rambouillet. It was one of four such pieces created for the private use of the Austrian born royal.

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Historical Context And Royal Spending

Marie-Antoinette was notorious for her extravagant spending which contributed to the souring of public opinion against the French monarchy. Her lavish lifestyle ultimately played a part in the events leading to her execution by guillotine in October seventeen ninety three. She was thirty seven years old at the time of her death. The specific demand for these porcelain items highlights the indulgent nature of the royal court prior to the French Revolution. The auction estimate for the piece ranged between one and two million euros before the final bidding occurred.

Auction Details And Charity Donations

The auctioneer did not disclose the identity of the buyer who acquired the shapely china at the Paris sale. Both Hotel Drouot and the Coutau Begarie house, which organized the sale, have decided to donate a portion of the auction proceeds to the Pink Ribbon breast cancer charity. This charitable initiative aligns the historical object with modern health advocacy despite its provocative design. The decision to support a health charity adds a contemporary layer to the sale of this historical artifact. The event took place at the prestigious Hotel Drouot which is a well known venue for high value antique auctions in the French capital.

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Market Impact Of Rare Antiques

The sale underscores the enduring value of rare historical artifacts linked to significant figures in European history. Collectors continue to seek unique items that offer a tangible connection to the eighteenth century aristocracy. The fact that the item was thought lost for so long adds to its rarity and appeal in the global market. The successful sale demonstrates strong demand for Sevres porcelain which remains a benchmark for quality and artistry. The event highlights the intersection of historical preservation and modern charitable causes in the high end art market.

Future Implications For The Collection

The new owner of the Marie Antoinette cup will now hold a piece of history that was nearly lost to time. The donation to the Pink Ribbon charity ensures that a part of the sale price supports ongoing breast cancer research and awareness. The Meyer Gallery played a crucial role in identifying the item which allowed for its public sale. The Coutau Begarie house facilitated the transaction which has set a new benchmark for similar items. The story of the cup continues to evolve as it moves from a lost artifact to a record breaking sale and a source of charitable funding.