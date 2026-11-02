Marine Hobbyists Document Rare Sea Slugs in Singapore Before Island Reclamation

Hobbyists document rare sea slugs in Singapore waters. Conservation concerns rise as southern islands face reclamation plans for new land.

Marine enthusiasts and hobbyists in Singapore are urgently documenting rare sea slugs in the southern islands before significant environmental changes occur due to planned reclamation projects. This effort highlights the rich biodiversity found in waters around Pulau Hantu and neighboring isles, where species like the doughnut doto and dotted nudibranch thrive. The initiative seeks to preserve scientific knowledge of these creatures before their habitats are altered or lost.

Hobbyists Contribute to Marine Science

More than 160 species of sea slugs have been recorded in Singapore's waters, inhabiting diverse marine environments from coral reefs in the south to mangroves in Kranji. Many of these remain undescribed species, adding to the mystery and allure of these tiny creatures. They can be as small as a jellybean, making their discovery a fascinating challenge for marine enthusiasts. Their vibrant colors and slow movements make them a favorite subject for scuba divers seeking easy photographic opportunities.

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Among the key figures in this effort is Toh Chay Hoon, a 49-year-old senior executive at the National University of Singapore. Toh runs the @seaslugsofsg Instagram account and has authored many records for the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum. She first discovered her passion for these creatures when someone pointed out a dotted nudibranch to her. Over decades of pursuit, she learned that understanding their diet is the secret to spotting them. "You can find them where their food is," Toh explained.

The Allure of the Doughnut Doto

The doughnut doto is particularly alluring, having drawn divers from around the world. Before its discovery in Singapore in the 2010s, divers would fly to Bali just to photograph it. "Singapore is privileged to be one of the locations that can see this," Toh noted. The presence of such sought-after species underscores the ecological value of Singapore's southern waters. It also illustrates how local hobbyists have contributed to a growing body of knowledge about marine diversity.

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Another dedicated hobbyist is Liu Jianlin, a 36-year-old researcher at the Institute of Mental Health. Liu has penned several records after purchasing more than 10 books about sea slugs, including a vintage copy for $200. He has surveyed the shores since his undergraduate days at NUS. His passion has even taken him to Australia, where he once searched for sea slugs at 3 am in winter. These efforts by faithful teams patrolling Singapore's shores have filled gaps left by formal scientific studies.

Scientific Distinctions and Biology

While often confused with one another, these ornate creatures differ fundamentally. Sea slugs are slimy, soft-bodied, spineless animals that typically lack shells. They rely on chemical defences and move slowly. Most have horn-like sensory organs called rhinophores on their heads to smell and find food. Nudibranchs, a type of sea slug, are distinguished by their exposed gills. In contrast, other ribbon-like creatures may lack gills entirely, absorbing oxygen directly through their outer membranes.

Some species exhibit unique adaptations. For example, small nudibranchs can absorb sun-harvesting cells from the plants they eat. This allows them to use sunlight to make their own food. Their weed-like appearance helps them blend in with seaweed, earning them the nickname Shaun the Sheep. They are usually found grazing near the base of fan green seaweed in shallow intertidal waters. These biological traits make each species distinct and worthy of detailed study.

Threats from Reclamation Plans

Despite their importance, these habitats face threats from urban development. Recent plans involve the reclamation of several southern islands. Toh estimated that Pulau Hantu, potentially part of the cluster affected by these plans, hosts about 100 species of sea slugs. This amounts to roughly 60% of the sea slugs recorded in Singapore. The island's popularity as a dive spot has made these slugs easier to find and study. However, this also means they are vulnerable to environmental disruption.

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Liu expressed his concerns regarding the redevelopment of the area. "Every time I go, I start to have a new sense of appreciation," he said. The loss of these islands could mean the loss of unique species that have yet to be formally catalogued. The work of hobbyists like Toh and Liu is crucial in documenting what exists before it disappears. Their contributions help scientists understand the biodiversity of Singapore's waters and advocate for its protection.

Blue Dragon and Defensive Mechanisms

Another notable species is the blue dragon nudibranch, which measures between 3 cm and 5 cm. It can store symbiotic algae in its body, receiving nutrients through photosynthesis. As an aeolid nudibranch, it feeds on stinging hydroids. It steals their stinging cells, stores them, and can fire them as a defence mechanism. This species is found in areas where small marine animals like hydroids are abundant. Such complex interactions highlight the intricate web of life in Singapore's marine ecosystems.

The efforts of these enthusiasts serve as a vital bridge between casual observation and scientific documentation. With formal studies on Singapore's native species remaining scarce, hobbyist records are invaluable. They provide data that supports broader research into marine biology and conservation. As reclamation plans move forward, the urgency to document and understand these species increases. The vibrant world of sea slugs in Singapore's waters is at risk, making the work of these dedicated individuals more important than ever.