Explore how MPA drone specialist Jennifer Liu and shipbroker Li Han are transforming Singapore's maritime sector through advanced technology and global trade relationships.

Jennifer Liu, a manager in the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Maritime Space and Drone Capability department, utilizes advanced drone technology to support critical maritime operations over Singapore's busy waters. On February 20, 2026, she deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle to monitor the World Legacy cruise ship fire, providing live footage to operations centres for rescue assessments.

Drone Deployment Over Busy Waters

The 35-year-old specialist navigated complex aerial challenges while operating from a response vessel amidst rising waves. She held a flight controller in one hand and a walkie-talkie in the other to guide the drone toward the burning vessel during the early hours of the incident. This live data feed allowed officials to evaluate the emergency situation and coordinate evacuation protocols effectively.

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Liu oversees the development and strategic deployment of these unmanned systems across the nation's maritime sector. Her department, established in 2023, represents a new frontier where technology integrates with traditional seafaring operations. She tests new capabilities and manages training programs to ensure safe and efficient usage in dynamic environments.

Operating in Singapore's waters presents unique difficulties due to the constant presence of approximately 1,000 ships at any given time. Strong winds, unpredictable weather patterns, and occasional connectivity issues require operators to maintain a high sense of responsibility. Every flight over the sea is distinct from land-based operations, demanding adaptability and precision from experienced pilots like Liu.

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Maritime Professionals Among Industry Giants

Liu is part of a diverse workforce operating among the massive vessels and global companies that sustain Singapore's maritime industry. Her role combines office-based strategic planning with field work, appealing to her passion for adventure and technology. She began flying radio-controlled model aircraft as a child and continues this hobby on weekends in her home workshop.

Despite having a decade of experience in the drone industry, Liu remained nervous about her first maritime mission. She noted that the offshore operating environment is always changing, making every flight a new experience. The department aims to show that technology and artificial intelligence enthusiasts can find meaningful careers without needing traditional maritime courses.

Singapore serves as the world's leading container transhipment and vessel-fuelling hub, creating one of the busiest sea and air spaces globally. Flying drones in such a congested environment requires specialized skills and rigorous safety protocols. Liu believes her unconventional career path demonstrates how hobbies can evolve into professional opportunities within the modern shipping sector.

Shipbrokering Through Global Relationships

Li Han, a 30-year-old team leader at Oino Shipbrokers, facilitates million-dollar transactions through fast-paced negotiations and relationship building. She specializes in dry bulk shipments including coal, grains, salt, and steel, connecting shipowners with charterers worldwide. Her work ensures the movement of essential goods and components for sectors like artificial intelligence data centres.

Han emphasizes that negotiation and commercial judgement remain distinctly human skills that artificial intelligence cannot fully automate. She maintains strong relationships with clients from China, Korea, Japan, Turkey, and Greece. These connections are vital for closing deals and managing the complexities of global shipping logistics.

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The job involves connecting cargo with vessels across different time zones, sometimes resulting in deal closures at 3am. Han finds excitement in the thrill of bringing negotiations to a successful finish. Each transaction presents unique challenges that require sharp problem-solving abilities and adaptability.

Logistical Challenges and Industry Evolution

Han recalls a specific shipment that was expected to take 20 days but stretched to 360 days due to unforeseen logistical issues. This extended delay tested her resilience and deepened her appreciation for the intricacies of global shipping operations. Seeing such a challenging deal through to completion sharpened her professional skills significantly.

Shipping plays a fundamental role in moving food supplies and industrial parts around the world. Han notes that even modern infrastructure projects depend on maritime transport for their components. The industry continues to evolve, offering diverse opportunities for professionals who can adapt to changing market conditions and technological advancements.

Other maritime professionals, such as former crane operators now leading teams at Jurong Port, illustrate the diverse career paths available in the sector. These individuals work alongside specialists like Liu and Han to keep Singapore's maritime industry moving efficiently. The integration of new technologies and traditional expertise creates a robust framework for future growth and operational excellence in the region.