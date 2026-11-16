Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen to deepen economic ties in food, energy, and auto sectors ahead of APEC summit.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Tuesday to discuss deepening bilateral relations in critical sectors including food, energy, and financial services. This diplomatic engagement serves as a strategic cornerstone in Carney's broader initiative to reduce Canada's overwhelming economic reliance on the United States through diversified trade partnerships.

Carney and Xi Jinping Deepen Economic Ties

The meeting between Mark Carney and Xi Jinping marks the third encounter between the two leaders since Carney assumed office, following previous discussions in South Korea and earlier this year. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney became the first Canadian leader to visit China in nearly a decade back in January, signaling a significant shift in foreign policy priorities. This latest summit in Shenzhen, a major southern Chinese hub for technology and manufacturing, aims to normalize the economic relationship that was previously strained under the administration of Justin Trudeau.

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Auto Industry Diversification and Tariff Challenges

Canadian automakers including BYD, Geely, and Chery are currently navigating entry into the Canadian market following government approval for 49,000 annual imports at a preferential tariff rate of 6.1%. This quota is projected to increase to 70,000 vehicles over the next five years as part of a strategy to offer consumers more choices amid rising protectionist pressures. Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged that trade actions initiated by the United States have complicated the previously integrated North American automotive supply chain.

US Tariff Threats and Asian Market Options

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to double tariffs on Canadian vehicles and parts to 50 percent from 25 percent, effective January 1. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney indicated that such measures necessitate exploring alternative export markets in Europe, Asia, and specifically China and Japan. These ongoing discussions with the Trump administration aim to resolve trade disputes while simultaneously strengthening trade corridors with Asian partners to mitigate the impact of potential American trade barriers.

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Stakeholder Concerns Regarding National Security

Critics and human rights groups have raised alarms regarding the potential security risks associated with closer economic integration with Beijing. These concerns stem from the secret execution of four Canadians in China last year, the jailing of pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai, and evidence of alleged interference in Canadian federal elections. Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft think tank, noted that while Carney has stabilized relations, balancing selective economic engagement with national security remains a complex challenge that requires clear communication with Chinese authorities.

Commodity Exports and Agricultural Trade Growth

China has recently extended tariff relief for Canadian canola meal, lobsters, crabs, and peas for two additional years, following the reduction of tariffs on canola seed after Carney's January visit. Canadian farmers have exported 2.8 million metric tons of canola seed to China this year, reversing a sales halt caused by duties imposed in August 2025. Shipments of Canadian crude oil to China have also increased by approximately 37 percent in 2026, according to Reuters calculations based on LSEG data, further highlighting the growing energy trade volume between the two nations.