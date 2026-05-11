Market Update: Wall Street Muted by Middle East War, Oil Prices React to News

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Wall Street finished the day mildly higher on Monday despite the Middle East war, with broader markets showing resilience in the face of ongoing geopolitical tensions. Investors focused on geopolitics as well as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and oil price volatility.

Specialists Anthony Matesic, left, and Dilip Patel work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, May 11, 2026. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is one of the world's largest stock exchanges by market capitalization of its listed companies.

Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results. Following a soft start, Wall Street's three main indices finished a meandering session modestly higher as traders continued to shrug off the war in the Middle East, characterized by Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers as "very momentum-driven right now".

In Europe, London and Frankfurt rose while Paris fell, pulled down by luxury shares following an analyst report that warned of weak growth opportunities for the sector. The stalemate between the United States and Iran dashed investors' hopes of an imminent peace deal and heightened concerns over further violence and disruptions to oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump described Tehran's response to the latest US outline for peace talks as"TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE" in a social media post.

Iran said it had demanded the release of its frozen assets and the end of a US blockade of its ports. Brent oil futures finished up almost three per cent at US$104.21 a barrel. The price of oil remains highly reactive to news around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, both positive and negative.

As a result of geopolitical events, Tokyo stocks fell, Hong Kong was little changed and Shanghai jumped more than one percent, while Seoul climbed around four per cent. In Asia, Nintendo shares plunged almost 10 per cent after the Japanese gaming giant warned Friday of lower profits this year and said it would raise the price of its Switch 2 console.

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