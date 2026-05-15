Markets Wait on Trump-Xi Summit as US-China Talks in Beijing Continue

Asian markets are trading in a narrow range this morning as investors await tangible results from US-China talks in Beijing, although an AI stock boom boosted Seoul to a new record. Trump said in a Fox New interview that China 'agreed they want to buy oil' and more soybeans from Washington. China also agreed to order 200 Boeing jets, he said, its first purchase of US-made commercial jets in nearly a decade. That was far short of the roughly 500 markets had expected, and Boeing shares fell more than 4 per cent after the comments. The first day ... unfolded as a carefully choreographed state banquet, served on fine porcelain, while traders quietly inspected the cracks beneath the table. The optics were unquestionably constructive," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management. "Still, markets understand the difference between stabilisation and resolution. This summit feels less like a peace treaty and more like engineers reinforcing a suspension bridge during a storm," Innes said.

Markets wait on Trump-Xi summitAsian markets are trading in a narrow range this morning as investors await tangible results from US-China talks in Beijing, although an AI stock boom boosted Seoul to a new record.

Trump said in a Fox New interview that China 'agreed they want to buy oil' and more soybeans from Washington. China also agreed to order 200 Boeing jets, he said, its first purchase of US-made commercial jets in nearly a decade. That was far short of the roughly 500 markets had expected, and Boeing shares fell more than 4 per cent after the comments.

The first day ... unfolded as a carefully choreographed state banquet, served on fine porcelain, while traders quietly inspected the cracks beneath the table. The optics were unquestionably constructive," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"Still, markets understand the difference between stabilisation and resolution. This summit feels less like a peace treaty and more like engineers reinforcing a suspension bridge during a storm," Innes said





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-China Talks Trump-Xi Summit Asian Markets AI Stock Boom Boeing Shares China-US Relations State Banquet Suspension Bridge Peace Treaty

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US-China AI Summit: Strategic Importance and Intensifying RivalryThe US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss artificial intelligence (AI) during their bilateral meeting this week, highlighting the strategic importance of AI and the intensifying US-China rivalry in this field. The US and China are engaged in a Cold War-style nuclear arms race in AI, with pressure to engage growing after the launch of the powerful Mythos model by AI firm Anthropic. China has proposed a formal mechanism for AI dialogue led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese vice finance minister Liao Min, but expectations are low due to the Trump administration's recent shift towards safety vetting for advanced AI models. The US is considering new limits on China's access to semiconductor supply chains, while the Trump administration eases some curbs on advanced chip exports to China. Tensions are escalating on another front, with the White House accusing China of industrial-scale theft of US AI labs' intellectual property. Both sides could establish guardrails for frontier AI models or commit to reducing AI-enabled malicious activity. The Xi-Trump summit could signal a change in the engagement between senior Western figures and China on AI.

Read more »

US First Lady Melania Trump Skips State Trip to China as Big Tech Names Participate in Donald Trump’s State VisitUS First Lady Melania Trump is skipping this week’s state trip to China but Elon Musk, Jensen Huang and other big tech names will be part of President Donald Trump’s entourage. During her 2017 visit, her interactions with Xi’s wife Peng Liyuan drew global attention. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will also be part of Trump’s delegation to Beijing, marking his first trip to China since taking up the post. Other Cabinet members joining Trump on his visit to China include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Additional names include SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp and Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg. President Trump is scheduled to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping - marking his first state visit to the country since 2017.

Read more »

US President Trump Meets China's Xi Jinping in BeijingUS President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing, discussing trade, Iran war, and US arms sales to Taiwan.

Read more »

Trump's China Trade Deal: Fewer Boeing Jets Than ExpectedUS President Donald Trump announced that China has agreed to buy 200 Boeing jets during a trade summit with Xi Jinping, but the number was far fewer than analysts had expected. The deal was part of a fragile trade truce struck last October and was expected to be part of a larger package of business deals.

Read more »