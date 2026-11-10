Marnus Labuschagne Backs Himself for Australia Test Return After Series Omission

Marnus Labuschagne says he remains confident of a Test comeback after selectors left him out of Australia's four-match home series against New Zealand.

Marnus Labuschagne said on Tuesday, November 10, that he remains confident of returning to the Australia Test team after selectors left him out of next month's four-Test home series against New Zealand. The omission follows a prolonged slump in form for the 32-year-old number three batter, who was once the world's top-ranked Test batter.

Labuschagne has gone 49 innings without a century, a run that stretched through another poor tour of South Africa. In the final Test of that tour he scored zero and four as Australia lost the match and the series 2-1.

Also read Merz Marks Kristallnacht Anniversary, Calls Antisemitism a Test for Germany

Labuschagne's Recent Form Slump in Test Cricket

Labuschagne has averaged 23.66 and managed only two half-centuries in 10 Tests since being dropped for the three-Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean last year. An average of 23.66 means he has scored, on average, roughly 24 runs each time he has been dismissed across that stretch.

The gap between his past standing and his recent output is the core of the story. A batter who once led the world Test rankings has not converted a single innings into a century across 49 attempts, which is the statistic that has shaped the selectors' decision.

Advertisement

The South Africa tour added to the pressure. Scores of zero and four in the decisive fifth match meant his contribution to the series defeat was limited at a time when Australia needed their senior order to fire.

Labuschagne Says His Path Back Will Work Itself Out

Labuschagne said that he believes his path back into the Australia side will work itself out, adding that he has managed a comeback before. He described a return to the national side as something he truly wants.

His stated position is that his form and his commitment to regaining a place are not in doubt. The report does not detail the selectors' specific reasons for leaving him out beyond the recent batting record, and it does not record any direct response from Cricket Australia's selection panel.

What the Omission Means for Australia's Next Test Series

The immediate consequence is that Labuschagne will not feature in the four-Test home series against New Zealand next month. For Australia, that means the middle order for that series will be picked without one of the most experienced batters in the recent squad.

Advertisement

The report does not list any further selection dates or a timetable for when Labuschagne could be reconsidered. Until the selectors name a new squad or signal a change of approach, his return depends on future team announcements and on how his form develops.