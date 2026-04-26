Married a Year, Still Living Apart: Singaporean Woman Seeks Advice on Housing and Family Dynamics

A Singaporean woman is anxious about the future of her marriage as she and her husband continue to live separately a year after their wedding due to complex family and financial circumstances involving his mother's health and their housing situation. Online responses offer various solutions, but highlight the core issue of prioritizing the marriage over parental ties.

A Singapore an woman is experiencing anxiety about her marriage a year after her wedding due to continued separate living arrangements. She shares on an online forum that she spends only one to two nights a week at her husband’s place.

The situation stems from her husband co-owning a four-room HDB flat with his mother, a purchase made before the COVID-19 pandemic and still subject to CPF payments. Selling the flat or removing the husband’s name is not feasible, as his mother, who earns S$1,500 monthly and works full-time, struggles with long-term depression and would be unable to manage the mortgage independently.

The wife, a single child with healthy but aging parents, also finds it difficult to leave her long-established home comfort. She acknowledges her husband’s mother is generally easygoing, but her depression occasionally impacts her own well-being. Her husband is content with the current arrangement but desires a place of their own in the future. The wife also has a history of depression, having been on medication for five years before discontinuing it three years ago.

She seeks advice on potential solutions, noting their combined income is approximately S$9,000 after CPF contributions. Online responses suggest the core issue isn’t housing, but attachment to parents and a lack of prioritization of each other. One Redditor bluntly stated the marriage may not survive, highlighting the inability of both partners to prioritize their relationship over parental ties.

Several suggestions were offered, including the husband’s mother downsizing to a two-room flexi flat while the couple applies for a Build-To-Order (BTO) or resale flat in the same area, allowing for continued proximity. Another suggestion involved renting out a room in the husband’s flat to supplement income for a separate rental unit nearby. A more empathetic response advised gradual increases in cohabitation and prioritizing a sustainable arrangement that doesn’t compromise either partner’s mental health.

The consensus emphasizes that there is no single correct solution, and the couple must find what works best for them. This situation is occurring alongside other workplace anxieties in Singapore. A separate post details an employee becoming the sole remaining member of their regional team after layoffs and offshoring, raising concerns about their own job security. This highlights a broader trend of economic pressures and restructuring within the Singaporean job market.

The woman’s plea for advice underscores the complex interplay of financial constraints, family obligations, and mental well-being that many young couples in Singapore face when navigating housing and marital expectations. The responses demonstrate a community grappling with similar challenges and offering a range of pragmatic and emotionally sensitive solutions. The case also reflects the unique pressures of Singapore’s housing market and the cultural importance of filial piety





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