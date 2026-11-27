Marseille faces severe UEFA sanctions and a stadium ban after violent clashes with Levski Sofia fans injured twelve people, prompting condemnations from French and Bulgarian leaders.

The French football club Marseille faces potential stadium bans and significant sanctions from UEFA following violent clashes with Levski Sofia supporters before their Europa League match on November 26. The incident, which occurred at the Velodrome stadium, resulted in twelve injuries, including Bulgarian fans and riot police officers, and has triggered a formal police investigation into aggravated intentional violence. French President Emmanuel Macron and Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova issued strong condemnations, labeling the attacks as unacceptable and demanding a rapid, complete, and impartial investigation to identify those responsible for the disorder.

The Mechanism of the Violence and Injuries

Several hundred Marseille supporters left their designated stand to confront a section housing Levski Sofia fans, initiating violent altercations that disrupted the pre-match atmosphere. According to eyewitness accounts and police reports, a stampede ensued as Marseille supporters chased several dozen Bulgarian fans toward the official away section, which housed approximately 500 Levski supporters. The confrontation escalated when projectiles and flares were thrown, with some Marseille supporters wearing face coverings and carrying flagpoles during the chaos. An AFP journalist at the scene documented the severity of the clashes before calm was eventually restored and the game proceeded as scheduled.

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Police authorities in the Bouches-du-Rhone department confirmed that twelve individuals required medical attention due to the violence. Marseille police prefecture reported that five people were hospitalized with eye injuries, head trauma, and a dislocated shoulder, while six others received on-site treatment for various wounds. Two members of the riot police also sustained minor injuries during the intervention. Despite the severity of the injuries and the disorder, no arrests were made immediately following the event, leaving the Marseille public prosecutor to focus on gathering evidence for the legal proceedings.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Narratives

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the events in the strongest possible terms, telling Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev during an EU summit in Brussels that such acts of violence targeting Bulgarian fans would not go unpunished. His Bulgarian counterpart, Iliana Iotova, described the attacks as shocking and unacceptable, emphasizing that the violence desecrated a global sporting event. The Bulgarian Parliament adopted a declaration on November 27 supporting this stance and calling for a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators and ensure accountability for the harm caused to the visiting supporters.

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Conflicting narratives regarding the trigger of the violence have emerged, with sources from within a Marseille supporters group claiming that local fans were reacting to provocations from their Bulgarian counterparts. While investigating authorities focused on the physical aggression, members of the Bulgarian media present at the venue noted that the targeted group of Levski supporters included VIPs, family members of Levski players, and youth-team players from the club. These details add complexity to the official inquiries, as authorities must determine whether specific provocations influenced the scale and intensity of the Marseille fans' aggressive response.

Real-World Impact on Clubs and Future Sanctions

Levski Sofia executive director Daniel Borimirov expressed deep regret on November 26, stating his hope that no match would ever be played in the stadium again due to the severity of the incident. The Ligue 1 club, historically a Champions League winner in 1993, issued a statement strongly condemning the violence and confirming that they are analyzing the circumstances in close collaboration with the police. Marseille mayor Benoit Payan, a left-wing politician representing France's second-largest city, declared that the stadium and city must never serve as a theater for violence or incitements of hatred, noting that the images from the event are damaging to the city's values.

European football's governing body, UEFA, is likely to open its own investigation into the events, which could result in severe penalties for the French club. Marseille faces the prospect of a partial or full stadium ban, compounding existing disciplinary issues. The club was already issued a suspended partial stadium ban following incidents at a Champions League game against Atalanta of Italy in November 2025. The combination of this new incident and the previous ban raises the likelihood of a comprehensive stadium closure, which would have significant financial and competitive implications for the team in upcoming European competitions.

Monkey chants and Nazi salutes were also heard and seen coming from the section containing Bulgarian fans, indicating that tensions were high on both sides prior to the physical clashes. This discovery may influence the nature of the sanctions imposed by UEFA, as governing bodies typically address both the initiation of violence and the presence of hate speech. The ongoing police investigation into aggravated intentional violence in Marseille will proceed alongside the UEFA inquiry, with both entities working to establish a clear factual record of the November 26 events to ensure appropriate justice is served for the injured victims and the affected clubs.