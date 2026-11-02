Martha Stewart Apologises for Insensitive Homeless Halloween Costume

Martha Stewart apologised for a Halloween costume that appeared to mock homeless people, admitting her earlier explanation fell short.

American lifestyle figure Martha Stewart apologised on November 1 for a Halloween costume that she called insensitive and not funny, after she appeared to dress up as a homeless person. The billionaire, who is 85, posted her apology on Instagram after deleting a photo of herself wearing ripped jeans, a torn sweater and a dirtied face.

The image quickly drew criticism online, with social media users describing Stewart as out of touch. In the photo, she also held a clipboard that read 'I Am Hungry Help Me!!', a detail that intensified the reaction to the costume.

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Martha Stewart Admits the Costume Was Insensitive

Martha Stewart said in a statement that she knows many people are suffering economically, and that wearing a costume like the one she wore was insensitive and not funny. She added that she is very sorry for the costume.

Her written apology marked a shift from her earlier response to US media. In that explanation, she had said the costume was meant to raise awareness of homelessness.

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In her apology, Stewart acknowledged that this earlier explanation 'didn't go far enough.' Her wording made clear that she accepted the criticism rather than defending the costume's purpose.

Her Instagram post also included the admission that it is hard to admit when someone has really made a mistake. The remark was a personal statement from Stewart and did not come from a company or spokesperson.

Why the Reaction Carried Extra Weight

The controversy stood out because of Stewart's public profile. Through her cookbooks, magazines, television shows and retail housewares, she became the personification of gracious living and America's most high-profile lifestyle expert.

That reputation made the costume more striking to many viewers. A figure long associated with polished domestic life appeared in an image built around poverty, dirt and hunger, which is why social media users reacted so quickly.

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The photo itself was removed from her account before the apology was published. Stewart's decision to delete the image and address the issue directly in the same post showed that the response was aimed at the photo's content, not only at its explanation.

Public Response and Next Steps for Stewart

The core outcome of the episode is a public apology from Martha Stewart, who said the costume was insensitive and that she is very sorry. She also conceded that her earlier explanation to US media did not go far enough.

For audiences, the case highlights how quickly images shared by well-known figures can be judged online. The photo, the clipboard message and the earlier explanation were all examined by social media users before Stewart issued her statement.

No further actions, schedules or procedures were reported in the available account of the apology. The story is limited to Stewart's Instagram post, her written statement and the criticism that followed the photo's publication.