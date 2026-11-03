Martin Demichelis returns to face former employers Manchester City with RB Leipzig on Nov 4, aiming to revive their Champions League campaign after three straight wins.

Coach Martin Demichelis will face his former club Manchester City when his RB Leipzig side host the English champions in the Champions League on Nov 4.

The match in Saxony marks a personal milestone for the 45-year-old Argentine, who spent three seasons at Manchester City as a player. Demichelis won the 2013-14 English Premier League title and two League Cups during his time at City. He also won four league titles as a player at Bayern Munich. Now he hopes to bring success to Saxony in a budding coaching career.

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Demichelis Takes Over RB Leipzig Coaching Role

Demichelis was controversially handpicked by then-Red Bull boss Jurgen Klopp to take over in the summer. To bring him in, Leipzig sacked popular coach Ole Werner, who had taken a young team back into the Champions League and overseen the development of Yan Diomande. Real Madrid paid a reported EUR 125 million for Diomande, just a year after Leipzig signed him for EUR 20 million. Demichelis was relegated from La Liga during a short stint with Mallorca last season.

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But Klopp and Leipzig had seen enough to convince them of his ability after he oversaw a significant upturn in the club's form. After a rocky start with Leipzig, including a 4-1 loss at Como in the Champions League and a 6-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich, Leipzig have won three games in a row. The Red Bulls sit just three points off top spot in the Bundesliga, but are in desperate need of points in Europe.

The 2020 semi-finalists are 29th in the 36-team table after winning just one of three Champions League games this campaign. Historically, Manchester City holds the upper hand in this specific matchup, having won five of the six previous meetings. Leipzig have beaten City just once in six attempts. Manchester City enter this fixture facing significant off-pitch challenges.

Manchester City Face Financial Sanctions Pressure

In their past three games, City have lost twice and won the other match on penalties, as the spectre of sanctions for breaching financial rules looms. Despite these pressures, City feature some of the most potent attacking talent in world football, including Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. Haaland is widely regarded by opponents as the premier forward in the sport. Leipzig centre-back Maxime Esteve said Demichelis has brought a competitive aura to the club.

Even in small games in training, you can see that the coach does not want to lose, Esteve told AFP and other media on Nov 2. When he misses something, you can see he is a little bit angry. You can see he stopped playing football not that long ago. You can see the aura of his competitiveness.

Esteve played under another former City player, Vincent Kompany, during his time at Burnley. He said Demichelis reminds him of the Belgian, who is now coach of Bayern Munich. It is funny because they both spend a lot of time in the gym. They want to stay fit, because they have a big history in football, said Esteve.

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They play in games in training and you can see they are quite competitive. They do not want to lose. They are really energetic and spend a lot of time at the training ground. They are perfectionists and want to sort out the small details as soon as they can.

Esteve Praises Manchester City Striker Haaland

Esteve also has experience defending against Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland in the Premier League. The Frenchman acknowledged his side had played against freshly minted Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane only two weeks ago, but called the big Norwegian the best striker in the world. He is so powerful, so good with his head, so quick. He has all of the qualities to be a beast, he said.

So it will be a difficult game, but when you want to progress in football, you have to play against the best opponents. And you want to perform in this type of game. The stakes for this Champions League encounter are critical for RB Leipzig. As 2020 semi-finalists, the German side is in desperate need of crucial points to salvage their European hopes and justify the significant investment made in their squad.

High Stakes for Leipzig Against City

The pressure to perform against a club of Manchester City's stature is immense, requiring a tactical masterclass from Martin Demichelis. The Argentine coach, influenced by legends like Louis van Gaal, Manuel Pellegrini, Diego Simeone, and his idol Diego Maradona, aims to use this high-profile return to establish his credibility in a budding coaching career. The outcome of this November 4 clash will have lasting implications for both squads.

For Leipzig, a positive result would validate their decision to replace a successful coach and accelerate their development into a top-tier European force. For Manchester City, navigating this fixture while managing financial scrutiny will demonstrate their resilience and continued dominance in the Champions League despite ongoing controversies.