Singapore's Monetary Authority announces three national AI missions to address accountability gaps. The initiative aims to scale stablecoins and enhance payment security while balancing innovation with strict safeguards.

Singapore is moving swiftly to align its advanced financial technology capabilities with robust regulatory frameworks. The Monetary Authority of Singapore ( MAS) has announced three national missions focused on artificial intelligence in financial services. These initiatives target financial crime prevention, SME financing, and the creation of safe, agentic transactions.

Defining Authority for AI Agents

The core objective of these missions is to establish clear accountability for autonomous systems. Gan stated that agents must operate within defined authority and limits. Institutions and enterprises will remain legally accountable for actions taken by these systems on their behalf.

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Trust is central to the speed of innovation, according to Gan. Clear standards and effective safeguards allow institutions to test and deploy new solutions responsibly. This approach ensures that while technology scales, oversight mechanisms remain stringent and effective for all market participants.

Global Gaps in Autonomous Systems

The need for such frameworks is highlighted by global data on AI adoption. Sasha Mills of the Bank of England cited a survey showing 80% of firms use AI agents and 90% expect to deploy them. However, only 2% have deployed them with broad autonomy, and none have used them for core financial actions.

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Mills outlined specific guardrails required for safe deployment. These include narrow and revocable permissions, human approval on key decisions, auditable logs, and the ability to pause systems instantly. Governance must develop at the same speed as agent autonomy to prevent systemic risks.

Stablecoin Regulatory Hurdles

Regulatory gaps also hinder the full potential of digital assets like stablecoins. Stephanie Cabossioras of Societe Generale-FORGE noted that legal blockers appear every time a new use case is developed. The firm has issued regulated stablecoins for two years yet faces persistent compliance challenges.

Current rules designed for older instruments are ill-suited for tokenized assets. Stablecoins are not treated as cash equivalents under IFRS standards. Investment funds buying tokenized shares with stablecoins must off-ramp to fiat intraday, and these assets do not count as high-quality liquid assets for prudential purposes.

Cross-Border Payment Interoperability

Challenges extend to cross-border arrangements and payment infrastructure. Alexandra Hachmeister of the Deutsche Bundesbank emphasized that technology challenges will likely be solved, but alignment across jurisdictions remains difficult. Questions of who is in the system and who has access persist.

Ni recalled that Malaysia's central bank directed its largest SME merchant acquirer to open two million merchants to every issuer and bank for free. QR payments grew at around 60% annually and overtook both credit and debit cards in Malaysia by value and volume in 2025.

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Lawrence Chan of NETS Singapore and Carrie Suen of Ant International stress the importance of sustainable economics. Interoperability requires common technical standards, clear accountability, and incentives that reflect the value created. Without consistent user experience and fair margins, private sector participation may stall.

Singapore's Strategic Implementation Plan

Singapore's response addresses both accountability and economic sustainability through concrete actions. A proof of value is currently underway with five banks pooling transaction data to identify scam patterns. This collaborative effort aims to detect financial crimes more effectively than isolated banks can.

MAS will begin a design study early next year for an industry-wide detection utility. This shared infrastructure will enhance the collective defense against fraud while maintaining data privacy and security standards for all participating financial institutions.

On the payments front, the PayNow Generation 2 Phase Two report outlines the SGQR Plus switch. This system will enable residents and tourists to pay at any SGQR Plus label with their preferred QR app. The move aims to streamline cross-border and domestic payments, reducing friction for consumers and businesses alike.