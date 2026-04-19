Massive Fire Displaces Hundreds in Sabah Water Village

Hundreds of residents have been left without homes following a destructive fire that razed around 200 houses in a stilted water village in Sandakan, Sabah, Malaysia. Strong winds and challenging water access hampered firefighting efforts. The federal government is coordinating relief and relocation for the affected vulnerable communities.

A devastating fire swept through a stilted water village in Sabah, Malaysia, on Sunday, April 19, 2026, leaving hundreds homeless. The blaze, which started in the Sandakan district in the early hours of the morning, quickly engulfed approximately 200 wooden homes built precariously over the water. Jimmy Lagung, the district's fire and rescue chief, reported that the inferno's rapid spread was exacerbated by strong winds and the close proximity of the tightly packed dwellings.

Compounding the challenges faced by firefighters, low tide conditions hindered their efforts to access an adequate open water source for suppression. The affected community, residing in one of Sabah's characteristic water villages, comprises some of Malaysia's most vulnerable populations, including many stateless and indigenous groups who often rely on these humble structures for shelter. Initial reports indicate that around 445 individuals have been displaced and are currently seeking refuge at a temporary relief center established in Sandakan, though these figures are still being verified. In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that the federal government is actively collaborating with Sabah authorities to ensure the provision of essential aid and to arrange for the temporary relocation of those affected. He emphasized that the immediate priorities are the safety and well-being of the victims, coupled with the swift delivery of on-the-ground assistance. The incident highlights the precarious living conditions faced by many in these traditional water settlements and the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and support systems for these communities





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Sabah Fire Water Village House Fire Displacement Relief Efforts

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