Mastercard to Hire 250 Staff in Singapore with New Innovation Centre

Mastercard expands its Singapore hub by hiring 250 more staff by 2029 and launching an Innovation Centre focused on AI and cybersecurity to support Asia-Pacific markets.

Mastercard has officially announced plans to hire 250 additional employees at its Singapore headquarters by the end of 2029, a strategic move designed to expand its regional workforce to over 1,000 people. The global payments giant revealed these staffing details on November 12 during the launch of its first Asia-Pacific Innovation Centre of Excellence. This facility, situated within the company's existing office in the DUO Tower on Fraser Street, represents a significant investment in Singapore as a key market support centre for the broader region.

Expansion Details and Workforce Growth

The hiring initiative aims to deepen the expertise required to shape a more intelligent, connected, and secure future for commerce across the Asia-Pacific region. With more than 850 employees currently based in Singapore, the addition of 250 new roles will bring the total headcount to over 1,000 by the target date. Mastercard specified that these new positions will focus on advancing responsible artificial intelligence, trusted digital commerce, cybersecurity, data management, and payments infrastructure. The company views this expansion as essential for strengthening its operational support capabilities for over 40 regional markets.

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Centre Capabilities and Technology Focus

The newly opened 7,200 square foot Innovation Centre of Excellence is currently staffed by more than 55 employees who specialize in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer experience, and rapid prototyping. This facility consolidates four distinct Mastercard centres under one roof: an AI Centre of Excellence, a Fusion Centre, a Mastercard Experience Centre, and a Makerspace. The centre will develop specialized tools for commerce, fraud prevention, and scam mitigation, allowing for the rapid testing and development of solutions tailored to business challenges. During the opening, demonstrations included a shopping solution that allows customers to virtually try on clothes using AI before making a purchase, showcasing the practical application of these technologies.

Government Support and Talent Development

Tan See Leng, the Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry for Energy and Industry, emphasized the importance of Mastercard's investment in building Singapore's digital economy, which accounts for 19.3% of its gross domestic product. He noted that Mastercard has already recruited more than 100 early career professionals through its graduate development programme in the country. The minister stated that the innovation centre will deepen Singapore's talent pipeline and create good jobs for Singaporeans in specialized fields such as AI engineering, data science, and cybersecurity. He urged that hiring young talent should be viewed as an investment in a company's future capabilities and long-term competitiveness rather than just an immediate cost.

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Industry Collaboration and Future Applications

Richard Wormald, Mastercard's president for Asia-Pacific, highlighted the company's commitment to working with local businesses and universities to create the next generation of talent in Singapore. The innovation centre serves as a dedicated platform to take innovations beyond experimentation, moving them toward commercial development and adoption at scale. This includes helping local businesses harness AI to raise productivity, develop new services, and compete globally. The facility will facilitate collaboration between banks, merchants, governments, and technology firms to accelerate the deployment of solutions that can be adopted globally, starting with the strongest ideas developed for the regional markets.

Real-World Transactions and Consumer Tools

Mastercard has already demonstrated the potential of these advanced technologies through practical applications in the region. Earlier this year, the company worked with DBS and UOB to complete the first live authenticated agentic payment transaction in Singapore, where an AI agent successfully booked a ride to Changi Airport. The innovation centre will further develop tools to verify and govern AI agents that help consumers find products suited to their budgets and needs. Crucially, these systems ensure that users retain the final say on whether to make a purchase, balancing technological efficiency with consumer control and trust.