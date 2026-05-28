Matsunaga Seika Targets Singapore as Hub for Southeast Asia Expansion

Japanese snack manufacturer Matsunaga Seika announces plans for a directly operated store in Singapore by 2028, positioning the city-state as its regional base to penetrate Southeast Asian markets and eventually the US, with a goal to double overseas sales.

Japanese snack maker Matsunaga Seika is expanding into Singapore, with plans to open a directly operated store by around 2028. The company, famous for its Shiruko Sand toasted biscuits filled with red bean paste, aims to establish Singapore as a regional hub for its Southeast Asia n operations.

It believes it has a competitive edge due to the absence of direct rivals offering similar Japanese-style biscuits in the market. A sales base will be set up in Singapore to build a local presence and promote the brand to neighboring Thailand and Vietnam, with long-term aspirations to enter the US market. Following the establishment of a flagship store to gain brand recognition, the company intends to broaden its retail distribution.

This overseas expansion and stronger retail strategy are part of a growth plan targeting sales of 10 billion yen (S$80.2 million) by 2032, up from 3.4 billion yen last year. Approximately two billion yen of that target is expected from overseas markets, beginning with Southeast Asia, as exports ramp up. The move reflects a broader trend of Japanese confectioners seeking growth outside their home market by capitalizing on regional demand for unique snacks





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Matsunaga Seika Singapore Expansion Japanese Snacks Shiruko Sand Southeast Asia Red Bean Paste Biscuits Retail Strategy Export Growth

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