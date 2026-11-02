Matthias Jaissle Faces Pressure After Newcastle Loss to Everton

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle faces mounting pressure following a defeat to Everton. He must secure a win against Fulham on Nov 7 before the international break.

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle is under intense scrutiny after his team suffered a fourth loss in their last five matches across all competitions. The Magpies were defeated by Everton at St James' Park, with striker Thierno Barry scoring the decisive goal early in the second half. This result leaves Jaissle desperate for a victory when Newcastle travels to face Fulham on Nov 7.

Match Details and Red Card Incident

The match ended with controversy as Newcastle midfielder Jacob Ramsey was sent off in the closing seconds of the game. Ramsey received a red card for a crude foul on Harrison Armstrong during the final moments of play. The dismissal contributed to the boos that rained down on Jaissle and his players from the crowd at the final whistle.

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Manager Takes Full Responsibility

Following the match, Matthias Jaissle acknowledged the negative reaction from the fans and accepted blame for the poor performance. He stated that he understands the criticism given the team's display and emphasized that he is responsible for the outcome. Jaissle admitted that the side failed to deliver their style of play over the full ninety minutes of the contest.

Controversy Over Disallowed Goal Claim

Jaissle expressed frustration regarding what he believed was a missed call by the referees during the match. He argued that Thierno Barry's winning goal should have been disallowed due to a clear foul on Newcastle defender Fabian Schar in the buildup. This marked Newcastle's second defeat by Everton in just five days, following a League Cup loss on Merseyside the previous week.

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Safety Concerns Ahead of International Break

The two-week international break provides Newcastle's Saudi owners with an opportunity to evaluate Jaissle's position. Speculation is mounting that the manager could be sacked if results do not improve before the team returns to action against champions Arsenal. Hired after Eddie Howe's surprise exit in the close season, the former Red Bull Salzburg boss has struggled to make an impact on Tyneside.

Team Confidence and Future Outlook

Jaissle highlighted a lack of belief within the squad as they navigate this miserable run of form. He noted that both young and experienced players are showing signs of low confidence during these difficult periods. The manager stressed that the team must work together as a unit to overcome the current crisis and regain their footing in upcoming fixtures.