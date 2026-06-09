Mattress Left in Elevator Lobby Suspected as Cause of Woodlands HDB Fire

A mattress left in an elevator lobby at a Woodlands HDB flat is believed to have sparked a fire that damaged the 4th floor area. Residents observed blackened walls and a melted electrical box, prompting safety measures. The Town Council is evaluating the site for repairs.

A fire incident occurred in a Woodlands HDB flat, suspectedly caused by a double mattress left in the elevator lobby . The event took place on June 5 on the 4th floor.

Residents reported that the wall and ceiling in the elevator lobby were blackened and an electrical box melted. The area was closed off for safety with signs posted. A 50-year-old resident stated he did not notice anything unusual at 3 PM but saw fire signs when taking out trash at 5:30 PM. He recalled a double mattress had been at the fire's origin for over 10 days.

Another resident mentioned hearing about the fire from their maid, noting black marks and a lingering pungent odor. Reporters the next day found the lobby walls repainted and electrical boxes restored. The Town Council is assessing the site and will carry out repairs after safety confirmation and approvals. The incident serves as a reminder to stay vigilant, report potential fire hazards, and assist others in need





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HDB Fire Woodlands Elevator Lobby Mattress Singapore Town Council Fire Safety

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