Mauricio Pochettino Appointed Manchester United Manager

Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino has been announced as the new manager of Manchester United, bringing extensive experience from top European clubs and national teams to Old Trafford.

Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino has been announced as the new manager of Manchester United on Friday, marking a significant shift in the club's leadership structure. The appointment ends a prolonged search for a permanent head coach and brings a figure with deep tactical experience and a history of developing young talent to Old Trafford.

Career Trajectory and Coaching Philosophy

Pochettino's managerial journey began in Spain, where he took charge of Espanyol's men's side in January 2009. He inherited a team sitting third-bottom in LaLiga and guided them to a tenth-place finish, establishing a reputation for integrating academy players into the first team. Despite financial concerns expressed at the start of the 2012-13 season, his tenure at Espanyol laid the groundwork for his successful move to England.

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He replaced Nigel Adkins as manager of newly-promoted Premier League side Southampton in January 2013. Operating with limited resources, Pochettino implemented a high-pressing, attacking style that resonated with the club's identity. His methods helped Southampton achieve a fourteenth-place finish in his first full season, followed by an eighth-place finish in 2013-14, which stood as their joint-highest Premier League position at the time.

Tottenham Hotspur and Champions League Final

With one year remaining on his contract and uncertainty surrounding key players, Pochettino joined Tottenham Hotspur. His impact was immediate and profound, as he cultivated a squad that included emerging stars such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Eric Dier. The club finished third in the 2015-16 season, securing a Champions League spot for the first time since 2010-11.

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Pochettino penned a five-year deal in May 2016, solidifying his long-term project at the club. Tottenham maintained their upward trajectory under his guidance, finishing second and then third again in subsequent seasons. Known affectionately as 'Magic' by the supporters, he signed another five-year contract in May 2018, reflecting the trust placed in his vision.

Despite operating with a lower transfer budget than rival clubs and playing at Wembley Stadium while their new venue was constructed, Spurs reached their first Champions League final. The team lost 2-0 to Liverpool in a tense final, but the achievement validated Pochettino's ability to maximize squad potential. A poor start to the 2019-20 campaign and a 7-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich ultimately led to his sacking.

Stints in France and England

Pochettino returned to top-flight management with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he won the French Cup and French Super Cup in 2021. He secured the Ligue 1 title the following season, completing a domestic double. However, the team was knocked out of the 2021-22 Champions League in the last 16, and Pochettino was sacked at the end of that season.

He arrived at Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, hired by the club's new owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. The owners sought to refresh the squad after a twelfth-place finish in the previous term. Although Pochettino turned the club's fortunes around to win their last five league games and qualify for European competition, he left the club by mutual consent after one season in charge.

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International Success and Future Outlook

Following his departure from Chelsea, Pochettino took charge of the United States national team. He led the squad to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League and guided them to a runners-up finish at the 2025 Gold Cup. These achievements were accomplished with a relatively inexperienced side, demonstrating his capacity to manage international tournaments.

On November 13, reports confirmed the details of his playing career, noting his origins with Newell's Old Boys in 1988 and his time at Espanyol, where he made over 200 appearances and won the King's Cup. His managerial profile now includes a new chapter at Manchester United. In August 2026, Pochettino signed a new contract until 2030, signaling a long-term commitment to his future endeavors in football management.