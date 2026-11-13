Mauricio Pochettino Depart US Soccer for Manchester United Opportunity

Mauricio Pochettino leaves the US men's national team after a successful tenure to join Manchester United. Players praise his legacy as US Soccer prepares for upcoming Nations League matches.

Mauricio Pochettino is set to leave his position as manager of the US men's national team to take the helm at Manchester United. His departure follows a highly successful short stint with the national side, where he recorded a winning record of 21 victories, 12 draws, and 2 losses across 35 matches. This significant move marks a pivotal moment for both the player and the club as they prepare for the next chapter in their respective careers.

Pochettino US Soccer Record and Player Reactions

US Soccer players have publicly praised Pochettino for establishing a strong foundation and a clear playing style for the national squad. Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter expressed deep gratitude, stating he could not thank the coach enough for the impact he made. Berhalter emphasized that the team always works at one hundred percent effort to ensure they represent their country with pride and professionalism.

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Striker Folarin Balogun, who led the US with three goals in four World Cup appearances, echoed these sentiments. Balogun noted that things have been working well and that the team has developed a clear playing style under the Argentine manager. He suggested that any top coach would be desired to stay given the positive trajectory the team has achieved during his tenure.

Manchester United and Michael Carrick Replacement

The opportunity to manage in the Premier League arose sooner than anticipated as Manchester United began searching for a replacement for manager Michael Carrick. Although Pochettino had left open the possibility of future management in the Premier League, the specific offer from the English club came quickly. This role represents a dream job for the coach, who had previously expressed interest in competing at the highest level of English football.

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Pochettino's decision to re-sign with the US initially stemmed from the energy, passion, and hunger for historic achievement he witnessed within the squad. However, the timing of the United offer aligned with a period where the national team was looking toward new horizons. His rapid transition highlights the high demand for his managerial expertise on the global stage.

Successor Search and Upcoming Nations League Matches

Attention is now turning toward identifying Pochettino's successor, a process that US defender Antonee Robinson described as similar to past instances where large teams lose their managers. Robinson noted that the news was sprung on the squad, much like the rest of the world, but emphasized that the team remains focused on their immediate responsibilities. The search for a new leader will likely involve extensive evaluation of potential candidates.

Despite the managerial changes, Pochettino is still expected to coach the US in two CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final matches against Haiti. These fixtures are scheduled for Miami on November 14 and in Cincinnati on November 17. The team remains united in its goal to secure wins in these critical games before the coaching transition is fully completed.

Enduring Legacy and Team Continuity

Pochettino leaves behind a legacy of improved performance and heightened pride among the players. Sebastian Berhalter, whose father Gregg Berhalter was fired two months before Mauricio's hiring, highlighted the coach's role in fostering a positive environment. Berhalter described Pochettino as someone who speaks volumes about his character as both a person and a coach.

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The younger Berhalter, who has emerged as a core member of the squad, believes the foundation laid by the departing manager will sustain the team. He asserted that the players will continue to uphold the standards of work ethic and representation that Pochettino instilled. This continuity ensures that the US national team maintains its momentum and competitive edge in future international competitions.