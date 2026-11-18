Mauricio Pochettino has arrived at Manchester United to replace Michael Carrick, facing an immediate test against Liverpool as the club struggles in the relegation zone.

Mauricio Pochettino has officially arrived at Manchester United's Carrington training facility on Nov 18 to assume his duties as the club's new manager. The Argentine coach departed his position with the United States national team after leading them to a 2-0 victory over Haiti in Cincinnati, before flying directly to England to begin his tenure at Old Trafford.

Pochettino Replaces Carrick After Historic Low

The appointment of Mauricio Pochettino was officially announced by Manchester United on Nov 13, just one day after the club confirmed the dismissal of Michael Carrick. This managerial change comes in the wake of the Red Devils' worst start to a top-flight season since the 1986/87 campaign. The decision marks a significant pivot for the club as they attempt to reverse a deeply troubled run of form that has left them in a precarious position in the table.

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Pochettino's Vision and Contract Details

Reports indicate that Mauricio Pochettino has signed a long-term contract with Manchester United, running until the end of the 2028/29 season. In a message directed at the supporters via a club video published on Nov 18, the 54-year-old manager expressed that it is an honor and a privilege to join the institution. He emphasized his desire to connect with the fans and bring happiness to the club through hard work and competitive performances on the pitch.

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Immediate Test Against Liverpool at Anfield

Mauricio Pochettino faces a formidable immediate challenge as his first match in charge will be an away trip to Anfield against Liverpool on Nov 22. This fixture serves as a significant baptism of fire for the new manager, given the current state of the squad. The team currently sits in the relegation zone, having secured only one league win throughout the entire season, making the upcoming clash with a direct rival a critical moment for momentum.

Rebuilding Dominance in Manchester

On Nov 17, Mauricio Pochettino spoke to TNT Sports US about the magnitude of his new assignment. He acknowledged that restoring Manchester United to its status as the dominant football force in the city is a massive challenge. However, he framed the difficulty as a source of adrenaline and motivation, stating that he is ready to work tirelessly to achieve the results he believes the team deserves. His focus is on building a foundation that allows his players to fight effectively on the field during this special season.