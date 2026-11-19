Mauricio Pochettino begins his Manchester United tenure with a daunting trip to Liverpool, as the club faces a crisis under new leadership and intense rivalry pressure.

Mauricio Pochettino officially commences his tenure as Manchester United manager on Sunday, November 19, 2026, with a highly anticipated and difficult visit to Anfield to face Liverpool. The Argentine coach becomes the eighth permanent manager of the club since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013, stepping into a role defined by immediate instability and historical weight. This appointment follows the recent sacking of interim coach Michael Carrick, leaving the historic organization in a state of flux as the 2026 Premier League season reaches its midpoint.

The Current State of Manchester United

Pochettino inherits a squad that is struggling significantly, sitting third from the bottom of the Premier League table after the first ten matchdays of the 2026 season. The team has secured only one victory in those opening games, marking their worst start in four decades and fueling serious concerns about a potential relegation battle. This precarious position stands in stark contrast to the club's storied past and amplifies the pressure on the new manager to deliver immediate stability and results.

Also read Pochettino wraps US reign with 2-0 Haiti win, heads to Man United

Pochettino's Preparation and Philosophy

The 54-year-old coach arrives with minimal preparation time, having concluded his duties as head coach of the United States national team just days prior with a 2-0 victory over Haiti on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Despite having only three training sessions to implement his tactics with his new squad, Pochettino remains confident in his ability to guide the team. He emphasizes that his daily study of global soccer leagues allows him to understand his opponents well, shifting his immediate focus toward establishing team identity, culture, and understanding his own players rather than obsessing over scouting reports.

Defensive Concerns and Key Players

Restoring defensive solidity is the most critical tactical priority for Pochettino, as the squad has conceded 19 goals in ten league games, a statistic surpassed only by bottom club Crystal Palace and promoted Ipswich Town. A chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa just before the international break highlighted the team's lack of fitness and defensive disorganization. Furthermore, Pochettino must leverage his renowned man-management skills to align captain Bruno Fernandes with his vision, a task that former United defender Gary Neville identified as the manager's first major challenge upon arrival.

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Context of the Liverpool Rivalry

The upcoming match at Anfield represents a baptism of fire for both Pochettino and Liverpool's new manager, Andoni Iraola, as it marks the first competitive meeting for both coaches at this historic venue. The rivalry remains one of the fiercest in English football, offering no sympathy to United despite their struggles. While United won the reverse fixture 2-1 last season under Ruben Amorim, the current form suggests a difficult challenge. A positive result would be considered a significant bonus, with a loss viewed as a likely outcome given the circumstances.

Broader Premier League Landscape

While United deal with internal turmoil, other top teams are navigating their own challenges in the 2026 season. Manchester City, facing 114 charges of financial rule breaches, have seen their seven-game winning streak under Enzo Maresca end with three consecutive defeats. Meanwhile, champions Arsenal have seized control of the title race, and second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion have emerged as unexpected contenders. Pochettino's immediate task is to prevent United from falling further behind in this complex and highly competitive environment.