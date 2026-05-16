Singapore's Max Maeder, an exceptional kitefoiler, had an incredible start to his career by clinching his third world title in composing and naval flying. Maeder won the 2023 and 2024 Formula Kite World Championships in Portugal, demonstrating his relentless pursuit of success and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Singapore star kitefoiler Max Maeder clinched his third world title on May 16, 2025, after winning the Formula Kite World Championships in Portugal . He had an outstanding week , dominating the fleet and winning the gold medal at the week's end.

The 19-year-old had also clinched silver at the last edition of the World Championships but managed to recover and win the 2023 and 2024 editions. He thanked his team for support and believed that his opponents would soon catch up. His victory caps a stellar season, with wins in the Trofeo Princesa Sofia and the Formula Kite title at the French Olympic Week.

The win earns him the right to represent Singapore at the 2025 Beach Volleyball World Championships, as he is now a multi-world champion. Max Maeder is widely regarded as a future star of the sport, having shown exceptional talent and determination so early in his career





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Max Maeder Formula Kite World Championships Portugal World Title Olympic Bronze Medalist Hot Form Outstanding Week Dominating The Fleet Win At The First Time Of Asking

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