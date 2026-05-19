Singaporean Max Maeder has successfully defended his Formula Kite World Championships title in Portugal, becoming the first teenage athlete to win multiple world titles in kiteboarding.

Singapore's Max Maeder claims third kitefoiling world title SINGAPORE: Singapore kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder has secured his third Formula Kite World Championships title in Portugal after successfully defending his crown against Switzerland's Gian Stragiotti.

Maeder's victory was a thrilling moment, as he had narrowly missed out on the title in 2023 and 2024 before winning the event last year. With this title, Maeder becomes the first teenage athlete to defend multiple world titles in kiteboarding. Maeder's rise to success is remarkable, as his achievements have significantly changed expectations around him. His recent title comes after winning the Trofeo Princesa Sofia and the Formula Kite event at French Olympic Week.

Maeder is expected to face increased competition as his rivals improve rapidly, but his calm and disciplined mindset have enabled him to stay on top. The success of Max Maeder gives Singapore a rare presence in an elite international sailing discipline dominated by European nations. By achieving consistent wins, Maeder contributes to Singapore's push for stronger youth sports development and greater international success beyond traditional medal-heavy events.

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Kitefoiling Formula Kite World Championships Max Maeder World No. 1 International Kiteboarding Association Olympic Bronze Medal Trophy Princesa Sofia Formula Kite Event At French Olympic Week Deepfake AI Scam Zoom Meeting Singaporean Sports Fans National Team

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