Max Verstappen held off George Russell, Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov 21, his third victory at the circuit in four years. The race featured 35 lead changes, a 10-second penalty for Lewis Hamilton and a late crash for Russell.

Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night, Nov 21, holding off George Russell, Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris to take his third victory at the circuit in four years.

The four-time Formula 1 champion started from pole position and pulled away from Norris, the 2025 series champion, on the final lap. Oscar Piastri finished third and current champion Antonelli fourth. The race featured 35 lead changes as control shifted repeatedly among the top contenders. Verstappen embraced his grandmother after celebrating a victory built on tactical discipline and raw speed.

Also read George Russell Leads Mercedes One-Two in Las Vegas Grand Prix Final Practice

Verstappen Holds Off Russell Early On

Verstappen and Russell battled it out early. Russell moved past Verstappen multiple times only to have the Dutch champion retake the lead seconds later. Russell at times appeared to do enough to remain in front, but Verstappen almost by sheer will kept finding ways to gain the advantage. Verstappen took charge once the race began by blowing out ahead of the field and managed to hold on despite the many attempts to overtake him.

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Holding off Russell early was the priority for Red Bull. Verstappen teammate Isack Hadjar was twice told on the radio early in the race to back off after he went into second place. Hadjar even briefly went into the lead on the ninth lap before ceding to Verstappen. The team's hopes rested completely on Verstappen when Hadjar suffered damage to his front wing on a restart on the 26th lap, ending any realistic chances of being a factor.

Perhaps more importantly, Verstappen no longer had his teammate to play defence against Russell. But it was Russell who needed help after dropping to fourth place on the 41st lap, and Antonelli who went at it with Verstappen. Russell worked his way back to third, but then went into the barrier with three laps remaining and finished ninth. Antonelli fell back on the 46th lap and it was down to Norris to challenge Verstappen.

Norris Challenges In Closing Stages

Norris mounted a serious threat and narrowed the gap in the closing stages, but Verstappen demonstrated superior race management on the final lap to prevent any overtaking attempts. The Verstappen-Russell battle was highly anticipated after they went at it in Friday's practice session, causing the stewards to summon them both for questioning.

There appeared to be some gamesmanship on the formation lap when Russell moved ahead of Verstappen despite being behind the pole sitter and holding that position for a while. Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton received a 10-second penalty for leaving the track on the 12th lap and turning the move into his advantage. Hamilton had worked his way up the field but a collision with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc on the 38th lap ended any chances for a better result.

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Verstappen Secures Third Circuit Win

He eventually finished seventh. Verstappen's victory came after he managed the early chaos, distanced himself from Norris on the final lap and secured the win in a highly contested event. The race concluded with Verstappen celebrating a win defined by tactical discipline and raw speed.