Maximilian Maeder reclaims kitefoiling world title in Portugal

Maximilian Maeder, a Singaporean kitefoiler, has won the gold medal at the Formula Kite World Championships (FKWC) in succession, securing his second-consecutive title. Additionally, Maeder reunited with his winning streak after four years, with his rival Ricardo Pianosi last winning the title in 2025.

Singaporean kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder takes home the gold at the Formula Kite World Championships in Viana do Castelo in Portugal. Singapore's Maximilian Maeder has reclaimed his kitefoiling world title on Saturday (May 16) after clinching gold at the Formula Kite World Championships (FKWC) in Viana do Castelo in Portugal.

Maeder's streak was broken in 2025 after Italian kitefoiler Ricardo Pianosi took first place that year, with Maeder finishing in second place. This year, Switzerland's Gian Stragiotti came in second, while Austria's Valentin Bontus came in third.

"It was amazing, I feel so good... I was so lucky I made it, hats off to my competitors for pushing me so hard... the whole week was amazing and obviously you can see that I'm in tears. It's simply fantastic.

" He also praised his team after the race, stating that he's a "fortunate person" and that he's been trying his best to make the most out of it, CNA reported. "And the others, I'm sure they'll catch up very soon, so I'll have to stay on my toes as my coach always says.

", Maeder's win comes after four days of the FKWC's opening series, which saw him take first place in all days except for the first, where he lost the lead to Stragiotti. The win at the FKWC comes hot on the heels of his victories at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia and the Formula Kite title at the French Olympic Week last month





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Formula Kite World Championships Maximilian Maeder Kitefoiling Reclaiming Title Ricardo Pianosi

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