Singapore kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder won the 2026 male World Sailor of the Year award in Qingdao, China, after an unbeaten season, becoming the first Singaporean and first Asian to claim the honour.

Singapore kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder has been crowned the 2026 male World Sailor of the Year. The 20-year-old was announced as the winner at the World Sailing Awards in Qingdao, China, on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2026.

Maeder becomes the first Singaporean to claim the award. He is also the first Asian to be crowned Male Sailor of the Year since the awards began in 1994. The World Sailor of the Year awards are regarded as the highest honours sailors can receive. They are presented each year to one male and one female sailor by World Sailing, the sport's governing body, and watchmaker Rolex.

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Maximilian Maeder Beats Three Finalists

Maeder beat three other finalists for the men's award. They were French yacht racer Thomas Coville, Dutch windsurfer and iQFoil world champion Luuc van Opzeeland, and Australian two-time Olympic sailing champion Matt Wearn. Wearn is also the ILCA 7 world championships silver medallist. Coville was nominated after helming the Sodebo Ultim 3 racing yacht to a new Jules Verne Trophy record.

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That record is for the fastest crewed circumnavigation of the world. Winners are selected through a combination of public voting and a judging panel. Each group carries a 50 percent weightage in the final decision. Italy's Maria Giubilei won the female World Sailor of the Year award.

Recipients typically receive the award and a Rolex timepiece during the annual World Sailing Awards ceremony. The dual voting structure ensures both expert evaluation and fan engagement help identify the year's best sailors. Maeder's victory followed a completely unbeaten 2026 season. He won all seven competitions he entered during the year.

Maeder Claims Historic Winning Streak

His streak began in January at a test event for the upcoming 2027 World Sailing Championships in Fortaleza, Brazil. Three months later, he claimed his fourth consecutive Trofeo Princesa Sofia title. He then won the French Olympic Week. In May, he reclaimed the Formula Kite world title in Portugal to become a three-time world champion.

In September, Maeder clinched his fifth Formula Kite European Open title in Turkiye. He capped his historic year with a win at the Long Beach Olympic Classes Regatta in July. That regatta is significant because it took place on waters that will host sailing events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. His consistent results across these events solidified his position as the leading candidate for the global award.

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Ben Tan Hails Maeder Achievement

Ben Tan, advisor for the Singapore Sailing Federation and a 1996 Olympian, publicly hailed Maeder's achievement. Tan said the sailor had another excellent year of racing results. He noted that Maeder's dominance was consistent with previous performances. Tan added that this is a year where Maeder deserved the World Sailor of the Year award for his exceptional contributions to the sport.

Tan also said Maeder is a sailor through and through. He described the win as a source of pride for the sailing community in Singapore and across Asia. Maeder's rise follows earlier honours. He was shortlisted for the male World Sailor of the Year award in 2023, becoming the first Singaporean nominated for it.

In 2024, he won the male Young World Sailor of the Year award. That followed a season in which he took bronze at the Paris Olympics. He also won the 2024 IKA KiteFoil World Series and the open event at the Formula Kite Youth European Championships. His other achievements include nine titles, such as world, European and Asian championships.

The Male Sailor of the Year award has previously been won by legendary figures. Australia's Tom Slingsby won it for a third time after guiding his team to a third consecutive SailGP title. Britain's Ben Ainslie, the most successful Olympic sailor with four gold medals, has also held the accolade. Maeder now joins this elite group of winners, setting a new benchmark for future competitors.