McDonald's US comparable sales fall 0.2% in third quarter, first decline in six quarters

McDonald's US comparable sales fell 0.2% in the quarter ended Sept 30, the first decline in six quarters, as lower-income diners cut back on eating out despite value deals. Traffic fell 4.6% and stayed weak in October, while global sales rose 1.5% and adjusted earnings reached US$3.57 a share.

McDonald's US comparable sales fell 0.2% in the quarter ended Sept 30, the first decline in six quarters, as cash-strapped diners cut back on eating out.

The chain has pushed value deals including an under-US$3 (S$3.80) menu and a US$4 breakfast meal, but traffic still fell 4.6% and stayed weak in October. CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company was encouraged by improvement after value changes. Global sales rose 1.5%, and adjusted earnings increased to US$3.57 a share.

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McDonalds US Sales Decline Amid Consumer Pullback

McDonald's reported a bigger-than-expected decline in US sales as financially stretched consumers cut back on dining out, extending a slowdown that has tested the burger chain's efforts to win back lower-income diners with value meals. Over the last two years, McDonald's has rolled out a series of offers such as an under-US$3 (S$3.80) menu and a US$4 breakfast meal as higher living costs force consumers to opt for cheaper alternatives from rivals, convenience stores and home-cooked meals.

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Comparable sales in McDonald's largest market fell 0.2% in the quarter ended Sept 30, missing analysts' expectations for a 0.1% fall, according to data compiled by LSEG. It was the company's first such decline after five quarters of growth. Customer traffic remained under pressure in the third quarter, and visits to McDonald's restaurants fell 4.6% in the three-month period from a year earlier, according to data firm Placer.ai.

Traffic also remained below year-ago levels in October despite the return of McDonald's Monopoly promotion and Halloween-themed Boo Buckets. CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement on Nov 4 that the company was encouraged by improvement as the quarter progressed following our intervention on value. Chief financial officer Ian Border had told investors at a Sept 23 event that US sales would likely be negative for the quarter, but that September would likely be positive.

Competitors Burger King Taco Bell Show Growth

Rival Burger King's parent Restaurant Brands International topped sales expectations last week, helped by discounts and promotions. Yum Brands said on Nov 3 that Tex-Mex chain Taco Bell's sales have returned to growth following a food safety-related hit. McDonald's global comparable sales rose 1.5%, in line with expectations. Adjusted earnings rose to US$3.57 per share from US$3.22 a year earlier, helped by a roughly 4% decline in operating costs and expenses.

The results underscore how even the largest fast-food chains are feeling pressure as consumers watch spending. McDonald's has leaned on value menus and promotions to protect traffic, but the latest quarter shows those efforts have not yet reversed the pullback among lower-income customers. The company said its US sales decline was its first after five straight quarters of growth, a reversal that arrived despite the return of popular limited-time promotions in October.

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Global Earnings Rise as Operating Costs Fall

McDonald's has faced intensifying competition from rivals, convenience stores and home-cooked meals as living costs remain elevated. Still, global comparable sales rose 1.5%, matching expectations, while adjusted earnings of US$3.57 per share improved from US$3.22 a year earlier. The company benefited from a roughly 4% decline in operating costs and expenses. Kempczinski's comments pointed to early signs of stabilization after the company adjusted its value offerings.

Border had signaled on Sept 23 that US comparable sales would likely be negative for the quarter, though September itself was expected to be positive. The chain's next challenge is converting improving trends into sustained customer traffic, particularly among diners who have traded down to cheaper alternatives.