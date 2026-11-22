Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished second and third at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, overcoming last year's disqualification trauma as they chase championship points behind race winner Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren delivered a composed and strategic performance at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 21, 2026, securing second and third places respectively. The double podium finish serves as a significant psychological victory for the team, effectively putting behind them the controversial double disqualification that marred their results at this same venue one year ago. While race winner Max Verstappen took the top step of the podium, the McLaren pair demonstrated that they can now compete at the front without the shadow of past regulatory penalties hanging over their heads.

Norris and Piastri Overcome Past Scrutineering Trauma

Norris, who started from pole position, ultimately crossed the line in second place, while Piastri secured third. This result stands in stark contrast to the previous year, where Norris had also started on pole and finished second, and Piastri had crossed the line in fourth, only for both drivers to be later disqualified due to excessive wear on their skid planks. The technical infraction that cost them the points last year has now been replaced by a clean and celebratory weekend for the McLaren team, who have clearly learned from the unfortunate technical mishap that denied them valuable championship points in Nevada twelve months prior.

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Piastri Waits for Final Technical Checks to Validate Result

Despite the strong finish, Oscar Piastri adopted a cautious approach to the post-race celebrations, acknowledging that the final technical checks are not yet complete. The Australian driver explicitly told reporters that he was not ready to fully celebrate until he was certain the cars would pass scrutineering without issue. He stated that while the result was exactly what the team needed for their current championship campaign, he would not solidify his positive comments until the regulatory hurdles were officially cleared. This professional hesitation highlights the team's focus on securing the points rather than just the visual of the finish line.

McLaren Chases Constructors Championship Behind Mercedes

The double podium provides a crucial boost to McLaren's standing in the constructors' championship, where they currently sit in fourth place. The team is nine points behind Red Bull, who occupy the third position, and is now hunting for more points to close the gap. Mercedes has already secured the constructors' title, with Ferrari finishing second, but McLaren is determined to maximize their haul from the United States. This result helps them stay in contention for third place and potentially challenges Red Bull for second, as they look to replicate the success of last year when they won the constructors' title.

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Driver Standings Update Amidst Championship Battles

In the drivers' standings, the results from Las Vegas leave Lando Norris in fifth place, tied on points with his Mercedes rival George Russell. Oscar Piastri sits in seventh position, indicating that both drivers are still within striking distance of the higher ranks as the season winds down. Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes has already clinched the drivers' championship earlier this month, setting the stage for a fierce battle among the remaining drivers for the remaining positions. Norris and Piastri are now focused on accumulating points to ensure a strong finish to their respective seasons and to aid their team in the constructors' fight.

Norris Dismisses Revenge Narrative for Last Year Disqualification

Lando Norris made it clear that the team did not arrive in Nevada with the specific intent of making up for the disappointment of last year's disqualification. He described the previous year's incident as a freak occurrence that provided no strategic advantage and was simply unfortunate. Norris emphasized that dwelling on the past would not help the team move forward, stating that what happened last year was history and should be consigned to it. The focus is now squarely on the present performance and the points gained, rather than any desire for retribution or redemption from the previous season's technical errors.