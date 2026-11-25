Malaysia's MCMC files two lawsuits against Google seeking RM600 million in damages for alleged failures to remove harmful content and violate statutory obligations on YouTube.

The Malaysia n Communications and Multimedia Commission ( MCMC) has initiated legal action against Google, filing two distinct lawsuits that seek a combined total of RM600 million in damages. The regulator asserts that the tech giant failed to adequately address harmful content on its YouTube platform, resulting in significant breaches of statutory obligations and licence conditions. This aggressive legal stance underscores the intensifying conflict between national regulators and global technology corporations over content moderation responsibilities.

Details Of The RM600 Million Legal Claims

In a formal statement released on November 25, the Malaysian communications regulator detailed its demands for compensation, specifying that each of the two suits requests RM300 million. This total amount is structured into three equal components of RM100 million each, designated as general damages, aggravated damages, and exemplary damages. The legal framework for these claims relies on Google's alleged negligence and its failure to comply with the strict requirements set forth under Malaysian law and its operating licence.

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The first lawsuit targets the pervasive issue of harmful online materials, with a specific focus on illegal gambling operations, as well as various forms of scams and fraud. MCMC argues that its cause of action is firmly grounded in multiple statutory breaches and the applicable licence conditions governing internet service providers. The regulator emphasizes that the scale of these violations demonstrates a systemic lack of adequate measures by the platform to police its own digital environment.

Statistical Evidence Of Content Moderation Delays

To substantiate its claims of negligence, MCMC provided a comprehensive statistical breakdown of its interactions with the video platform between January 1 and October 28 of this year. The regulator reported that it submitted a total of 74,703 individual complaints to YouTube, with the overwhelming majority, specifically 74,569 reports, concerning online gambling activities. These figures serve as the primary evidence of the volume of harmful content circulating on the site.

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Despite the high volume of reports, the regulator highlighted significant inefficiencies in the removal process. While 32,781 complaints received a response or resulted in content takedown within one day, 4,950 complaints received no response whatsoever. Furthermore, 1,468 cases experienced delays exceeding thirty days before any action was taken, and a further 35 cases took more than ninety days to be resolved. MCMC contends that these delays directly contribute to the prolonged exposure of the public to harmful material.

Papagomo Case And Injunction Violations

The second lawsuit addresses a specific and high-profile issue involving the republication of content by Malaysian blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, widely known by his alias Papagomo. This case arises from the alleged failure of Google to take necessary statutory and proactive measures to prevent the re-uploading of violative content that had previously been targeted for removal. The regulator points to this as a clear example of the platform's inability to enforce judicial orders effectively.

The content in question is subject to an interim injunction issued by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on June 19, which legally prohibits its dissemination. MCMC argues that Google's failure to prevent the republication of this material constitutes a direct violation of court orders and statutory duties. This specific instance highlights the challenges regulators face when dealing with platforms that allow previously removed content to resurface easily.

Regulatory Impact And Future Compliance

MCMC states that the substantial damages sought are intended to compensate for the immense resources and manpower expended by the commission to address more than 50,000 items of harmful online content. The regulator attributes this heavy administrative burden to Google's alleged systemic failure to act in accordance with its legal obligations. By seeking financial penalties, MCMC aims to deter other major social media companies from adopting similar lax moderation policies.

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The commission reiterated that all social media platform providers operating in the region are subject to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Online Safety Act 2025. MCMC urges all platform providers to take the necessary steps to address violative content, citing this litigation as a reaffirmation of its commitment to safeguarding the public, particularly children, from online harm. The regulator views these lawsuits as a critical component of its ongoing efforts to maintain digital safety standards.