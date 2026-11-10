Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Forms Centre-Left Coalition to Keep AfD Out of Power

The SPD, Greens and Die Linke agreed to govern Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, keeping the AfD out of power despite its 38% vote share.

The centre-left SPD, the Greens and the far-left Die Linke have agreed to form a coalition government in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, a northeastern German state, keeping the AfD out of power. The agreement was announced on November 10 after several weeks of negotiations. State Premier Manuela Schwesig presented the deal in the state capital, Schwerin.

The AfD, an anti-immigration party that is friendly toward Russia, topped the regional vote with 38% but will not lead the state. The three parties reached their agreement despite the far-right party having finished first in the poll.

Also read Flash Flood Alerts Issued for Lorong Gambir and Mackenzie Road Amid Heavy Rain

How the SPD, Greens and Die Linke Reached Their Deal

The SPD came second in the state election and will lead the new government with the Greens and Die Linke. Manuela Schwesig said the talks were difficult and often continued late into the night before the parties reached an agreement.

The Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania vote was one of three regional elections held in September. Friedrich Merz's conservative CDU performed poorly in the state, recording its worst-ever election result and failing to win seats in the state parliament. The state used to be part of communist East Germany, which gives the coalition added political weight in the region.

Advertisement

Germany's Firewall Against the Far Right Holds

The coalition backs a long-standing policy among Germany's mainstream parties, often described as a firewall, that aims to keep the far right out of regional and national power. The policy reflects a country that remains shaped by its Nazi past, according to the source reporting.

The AfD leads nationwide opinion polls, which makes the regional result a notable test of the firewall. Its supporters in the state still delivered the largest share of the vote, even though the party is excluded from government in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

What the Result Means for Merz and Saxony-Anhalt

The outcome in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania adds pressure on Friedrich Merz, whose ruling conservatives performed badly in three regional elections in September. Speculation has grown that members of his own party may try to oust him as chancellor.

Merz has vowed not to resign and has said he will keep his ruling coalition together for the sake of Germany's 'democratic future'. The AfD, however, hopes to form its first regional government soon in Saxony-Anhalt, another former communist eastern state, after winning 44% of the vote there in September.