Media Mulia Reviews Paid Leave Plan to Avoid Retrenchment

Media Mulia is reassessing its paid leave scheme for nearly 100 staff to prevent job losses during business restructuring, following urgent talks with Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Malaysian publishing entity Media Mulia has initiated a critical review of its proposed paid leave program, which previously impacted nearly 100 employees, as the company seeks to restructure its business model without resorting to mass layoffs. This strategic pivot aims to safeguard workforce stability while the organization navigates significant operational adjustments across its flagship publications, Utusan Malaysia and Kosmo!. The decision reflects a broader commitment to employee welfare amid ongoing financial and structural challenges within the local media landscape.

Director Confirms Ongoing Restructuring Discussions

Abd Wahid Idris, serving as both Director and Chief Financial Officer of Media Mulia, confirmed that the company is actively evaluating multiple alternatives to immediate retrenchment. During a high-level meeting at Parliament on November 5, 2024, Idris engaged in detailed discussions with Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil regarding the future of the publication. Idris emphasized that the immediate priority remains conducting a comprehensive assessment to identify the most effective methods for restructuring the business model while ensuring the continuity of operations and the protection of staff welfare.

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Meeting Participants and Government Support Offer

The extended meeting, which lasted more than an hour, included key figures such as Broadcasting Department director-general Ashwad Ismail, Malaysian Media Council Media Practice Reform director Raveena Nagotra, and Media Mulia adviser Eddy Aziz. Fahmi Fadzil had previously indicated that media organizations experiencing operational and financial difficulties should approach the government for assistance. The Minister's stance was designed to explore possible aid mechanisms that would ensure employees were not at risk of losing their jobs during the restructuring phase, aligning with national efforts to support the media sector.

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Malaysian Media Council Urges Employee Protection

On November 4, 2024, the Malaysian Media Council publicly urged Media Mulia to rigorously safeguard the rights, transparency, and welfare of its employees following the announcement of the restructuring exercise. The council highlighted that the changes directly affect the workforce behind Utusan Malaysia and Kosmo!, two prominent newspapers with significant cultural and informational influence. This public appeal underscored the urgent need for the publisher to consider humane alternatives to paid leave and potential job cuts, ensuring that the human cost of business reorganization is minimized.

Ownership Structure and Strategic Adjustments

Media Mulia operates under a specific ownership structure comprising Aurora Mulia, which holds a 70% stake, and Opulence Global Asia, controlling the remaining 30%. Idris noted that following further assessment and continued dialogue with the Communications Minister, specific adjustments or changes may be implemented to the existing plans. These potential modifications are intended to balance the financial realities of the publisher with the social responsibility of retaining staff, signaling a flexible approach to the reorganization process.