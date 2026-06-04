Mediacorp Brings 2026 FIFA World Cup Live to Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can look forward to watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on Mediacorp's Channel 5 and mewatch. The tournament, featuring 48 teams, starts on June 11 and will show all 104 matches and official ceremonies.

Get ready for a football extravaganza as Mediacorp brings you the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on Channel 5 and mewatch! The tournament kicks off on June 11 with hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match.

Over the next month, catch 28 thrilling matches, including all group stage games, semi-finals, the third-place playoff, and the grand finale on July 20. Fans of global superstars like Son Heung-min, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Harry Kane can catch their favorites in action throughout the tournament. Mediacorp subscribers and carriage partners will have access to all 104 matches and official ceremonies





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2026 FIFA World Cup Mediacorp Channel 5 Mewatch Football Live Streaming

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