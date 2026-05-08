Mediacorp Crowned Broadcaster of the Year with 47 Awards at World Media Festivals 2026

Mediacorp, Singapore's national media network, achieved unprecedented success at the World Media Festivals 2026 in Germany, winning 47 awards, including a grand award, 21 golds, and 24 silvers. The accolades span news, documentaries, and entertainment, highlighting Mediacorp's excellence in storytelling and content creation. CEO Tham Loke Kheng praised the team's dedication and commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful content to global audiences.

Singapore's national media network, Mediacorp , achieved remarkable success at the World Media Festivals 2026 held in Germany, securing a total of 47 prestigious accolades. The awards ceremony, which took place in Berlin, recognized Mediacorp 's outstanding contributions across news, documentaries, and entertainment, solidifying its position as a leader in the media and communications industry.

Among the accolades, Mediacorp received a grand award, 21 golds, and 24 silvers, highlighting the breadth and depth of its content creation. Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng expressed her pride in the achievements, stating that the awards affirm the dedication of their teams and production partners in delivering high-quality, impactful content to audiences both locally and globally.

She emphasized Mediacorp's commitment to being a trusted source of news and information, as well as a creator of meaningful content that resonates across various genres and platforms. The awards reflect the hard work and innovation of Mediacorp's staff, who strive to uncover important stories and present them through compelling storytelling, continually enhancing the audience experience. CNA, a key component of Mediacorp, was a standout performer, winning 22 awards across multiple categories.

The documentary One Orphan Every Hour was particularly notable, receiving both a grand award and a gold for its powerful and deeply human storytelling. This documentary exemplifies Mediacorp's dedication to inclusive narratives and its ability to produce trusted, impactful content. Other gold award winners from CNA include Insight: Asian Gen Zs Rise Up and documentaries such as The Nuclear Option, The Earthquake Detectives, and Bones of Contention.

In the news and current affairs category, two CNA Correspondent programmes, They Are Coming Home and South Korea's Democracy, Defended, were awarded silvers. Mediacorp's success extended to the entertainment category as well, with the Malay drama series Cuci, which explores post-trauma cleaning, winning a gold in the Entertainment: Episodic category.

Additional gold wins were secured for Chinese drama series Fixing Fate, Chinese reality series Makan on Wheels 2 and Forbidding No More 3, Malay drama Korban 2, and Tamil drama series Pinky Promise Thozhi. These wins underscore Mediacorp's consistent excellence in storytelling, showcasing editorial rigor, strong creative and production capabilities, and distinctive narratives that deepen audience connections and bring Singaporean perspectives to a wider audience.

The recognition at the World Media Festivals 2026 is a testament to Mediacorp's ongoing efforts to raise the bar in media production and content creation, inspiring the team to continue delivering exceptional work





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