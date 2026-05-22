Mediacorp Named Broadcaster of the Year at TV & Film Awards

Mediacorp's success in delivering trusted journalism, engaging content, and innovative storytelling is recognized worldwide. Their commitment to creative excellence, impactful storytelling, and comprehensive exploration of pressing issues has led to their remarkable achievements and international acclaim.

This is Mediacorp 's second broadcaster of the year award in 2026, after an earlier win at the World Media Festivals Television & Corporate Media Awards.

Mediacorp has been named Broadcaster of the Year at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards. Tham Loke Kheng, CEO of Mediacorp, said: 'Being named Broadcaster of the Year at the New York Festivals affirms the work our people and partners do every day to inform, engage, and serve audiences in Singapore and beyond. This recognition is especially gratifying as it follows our recent second consecutive Broadcaster of the Year win at the World Media Festivals.

' The latest top honour anchors a strong international showing for the national media network across two major industry platforms, the NYF TV & Film Awards and NYF Radio Awards, where Mediacorp secured a total of 22 wins: 13 gold, three silver, and six bronze. CNA's strength in delivering credible, in-depth storytelling that builds understanding and shines a spotlight on pressing issues was also recognized.

Mediacorp also received recognition for its creative and promotional content, including two golds for the Emerald Hill launch campaign and Blockbuster Sunday: Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning





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Mediacorp Broadcaster Of The Year New York Festivals World Media Festivals TV & Film Awards Radio Awards Emerald Hill Launch Campaign Blockbuster Sunday: Mission Possible Dead Reck CNA Journalist Podcast: News Podcast Creative Excellence Plenary Exploration Engaging Content Trusted Journalism GOLDENLY PERSPECTIVE

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