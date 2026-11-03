Ong Xuan Jing, 10, earns two Best Actress prizes and Golden Horse nomination for Ah Girl

Child star Ong Xuan Jing, 10, has won two international Best Actress awards and a Golden Horse nomination for her debut role in Singapore film Ah Girl, which opens in cinemas on Nov 19.

Singapore child actress Ong Xuan Jing, 10, has won two international Best Actress prizes and a Golden Horse nomination for her debut role in the film Ah Girl.

The movie opens in Singapore cinemas on Nov 19. The 99-minute comedy-drama has travelled to more than 20 festivals. It won the Youth Jury Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and Best ASEAN Film and the New Voices Award in Bangkok. It also won Best Film in the Asian Feature Film Competition at the Singapore International Film Festival on Oct 31.

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Awards and Nominations for Young Talent

Xuan Jing became the youngest Best Actress winner at the Hong Kong International Film Festival in April, claiming the Firebird Award in the Young Cinema Competition. She then shared the Best Actress prize with 21-year-old Swiss actress Lila Gueneau at the Malaysia Golden Global Awards in July. The film earned three Golden Horse nominations: Best New Performer for Xuan Jing, plus Best New Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for director Ang Geck Geck, 38.

The Golden Horse Awards take place on Nov 22. Xuan Jing is nominated for Best New Performer, the same award former actress Megan Zheng won for Homerun in 2003 when she was 10. In Ah Girl, Xuan Jing plays seven-year-old Swee Swee, also known as Ah Girl, caught between her separated parents. At a press conference on Nov 2 at Capitol Theatre, Xuan Jing said the most upsetting part of filming was cutting her long hair.

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She recalled: It was very scary because I used to have very long hair, and suddenly I had short hair. The haircut was real and filmed in a single take. Director Ang Geck Geck remembers Xuan Jing repeatedly asking whether she really had to cut her hair. Returning to school with the new bowl cut was, the child says, very annoying.

Xuan Jing, a Primary 4 pupil at Chongfu School, says her friends treat her the same, though her mother remembers differently. Her mother, Ms Kiki Cai, 42, who runs her own business, says Xuan Jing's classmates brought newspaper cuttings about her to school and a teacher played the film's trailer for the class. Xuan Jing became interested in acting after seeing her older brother, now 14, in a television advertisement, and asked her mother if she could try it too.

Mother Begins Casting Career For Daughter

Ms Cai began applying for commercial jobs for her daughter. She also tried introducing her youngest child, Xuan Jing's six-year-old sister, to acting, but feels she is not quite ready. Despite her natural flair, Xuan Jing has never attended formal acting classes. The film is set in 1994 Singapore and draws on Ang's own childhood.

It follows Ah Girl and her five-year-old sister Ah Tian, played by Sydney Wong, as they navigate their parents' split. They live with their father, played by James Seah, and grandmother, played by Doreen Toh. Ah Girl faces an agonising choice when her mother, played by Carrie Wong, asks her to move in with her, leaving behind the rest of her family.

Ang first spotted Xuan Jing at an audition when the child was five, but did not shortlist her then. A year later, Xuan Jing's mother signed her up again. This time, the six-year-old impressed Ang with subtle nuances in her facial expressions. Xuan Jing made the shortlist of about 12 or 13 children from hundreds of hopefuls and kept standing out over months of workshops.

Director Uses Games To Guide Child Actors

Filming took place in 2024, when she was seven. Rather than coach the first-time child actors to perform emotions, Ang used games, conversations and familiar experiences to help them understand their characters. She worked closely with parents and sought professional advice from child counsellors, as she was worried about asking children to enact painful situations. Over months of preparation, Ang and Xuan Jing developed a close bond.

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The director spent time with her almost every day, even visiting her home to observe how she interacted with her family and other children. Ang says: She is very close to me and we have this chemistry. Ang found Xuan Jing's sensitive and empathetic nature made it easier for her to connect with the character's emotions. In one scene, Ah Girl is distraught at the prospect of being separated from Ah Tian.

Ang shared her own experience of having her sister taken away and began crying. Xuan Jing observed her director and followed suit. The first-time feature filmmaker taught the children to hold an emotion until the cameras were ready, turning action and cut into cues they understood from play. Xuan Jing was so attuned to a scene that she sometimes asked her screen parents to scold her to help her reach the right emotional state.

Carrie Wong, who makes her feature-film debut as Ah Girl's mother Mummy, was startled by how effortlessly Xuan Jing and Sydney entered the world of the film. Wong, 32, says: When they are sad, they are really crying. When they are happy, they are really playing. Whatever they gave on screen, it is very raw and genuine.

Co Stars Learn From Child Performers

Rather than dispensing acting advice, Wong found herself learning from her little co-stars. One scene, in which her character emotionally manipulates Ah Girl, affected her so deeply that she had to step aside. She says: I had to go and take a breather because I was crying. James Seah, who plays Ah Girl's father, says working with Xuan Jing kept him on his toes.

He often had to improvise and react spontaneously rather than stick rigidly to the script. He says: A lot of times in acting with her, she actually reminds me to be in the present moment with her. That is what acting is really about, listening and reacting to each other. Xuan Jing's mother, Ms Cai, also found some emotional scenes difficult to watch.

She says: When the director said cut, I also cried. It is really not easy to see your daughter going through a crying scene. The shoot took about 28 days and was planned around the mid-year holidays, but it spilled into the school term. Ms Cai collected assignments and helped her daughter catch up.

Ang hopes to continue the story in two more films as Xuan Jing grows older. Xuan Jing is expected to travel to Taipei with Ang for the Golden Horse Awards, and her dress has been selected. But she does not profess to grasp how prestigious the ceremony is.