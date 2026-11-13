Woman who filmed Megan Khung's abuse and helped dispose of body gets 13 years' jail

Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi, 36, was sentenced to 13 years' jail for filming the abuse of four-year-old Megan Khung and helping dispose of her body. She is the last of three people jailed over the child's death.

Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi, 36, was sentenced to 13 years' jail on Friday (Nov 13) for her role in the abuse and death of four-year-old Megan Khung.

Chua is the last of three people to be jailed over the case, which involved a series of heinous and inhumane acts committed against the child. Megan's mother, Foo Li Ping, 31, was jailed 19 years last year. Foo's boyfriend, Wong Shi Xiang, 40, who threw the fatal punch, was sentenced to 30 years' jail and 17 strokes of the cane. He also faced drug-related charges.

Also read Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi Sentenced for Megan Khung Abuse Case

Chua Filmed Abuse And Helped Burn Body

Chua filmed Megan being abused on at least six occasions, including when the child was naked. She also helped her two friends dispose of Megan's body after the girl died on Feb 22, 2020, from a punch. The trio burned the body in a custom-made metal barrel at a car workshop on May 8, 2020. Megan's ashes were never recovered.

Upon hearing the sentence, Chua cried, dabbing her eyes with tissue paper. She looked at her relatives and friends sitting in the public gallery. They declined to speak to the media. In sentencing Chua, Justice S. Mohan rejected her attempts to portray her actions as less heinous compared to the couple's.

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The High Court judge said while Chua may not have inflicted physical abuse on Megan, she was not a mere passive bystander. Said the judge: This demonstrated extreme depravity on Ms Chua's part. He added when Megan was in pain after she was fatally punched, Chua ignored the girl to consume drugs with Foo and Wong. The judge added: Ms Chua chose complicity and her sadistic amusement over her conscience.

Justice Mohan described the case involving Chua as one that was a series of heinous and inhumane acts committed against Megan. He further stressed that it was imperative that court sent the strongest signal to the public that any person involved in cases where children suffer abuse will be met with the full force of the law.

Judge Condemned Chua For Complicity And Depravity

He also highlighted Chua's lack of intervention despite continuously watching the kid being abused by Foo and Wong, and stated that it was even possible Chua might have enjoyed recording the sessions of abuse. Chua's lawyer, Thangavelu, who goes by one name, told the judge before the sentence was passed that a personal letter from Chua had been submitted to the court. Its contents were not read out.

Before Chua was escorted away by officers, Justice Mohan told Chua: I have read your letter. You are strongly encouraged to use your time in prison to reflect on your actions. I see some encouragement that you have acknowledged your wrongdoing and that you wish to change so I encourage you to do that and use your time in prison to make yourself a better person when you come out.

Chua pleaded guilty on Oct 26 to three charges: one for conspiring with the couple to abuse Megan, one for intentional disposal of Megan's corpse, and one for consumption of methamphetamine. In 2017, after the relationship between Megan's parents broke down, Foo and Megan went to live with Foo's mother. In January 2019, they moved into a rented condominium unit. Megan continued to live with her grandmother but stayed with the couple on some weekends.

They began caning her in late February 2019 and early March 2019 whenever she urinated on the bed and sofa. Staff at Megan's preschool saw the bruises on her face and body, and warned them in March 2019 that physical abuse would be referred to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF). In July 2019, Chua and her daughter frequently stayed over at the couple's unit during weekends. Megan was present during most of these visits.

Foo withdrew Megan from preschool in September 2019, and the girl began living with the couple that month. Foo did not stop him and sometimes joined him to cane Megan. She once dressed Megan in long-sleeved shirts and pants to hide the couple's abuse. Chua occasionally participated in the emotional abuse, and recorded the incidents on her mobile phone.

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Megan Endured Extreme Humiliation And Abuse

Foo then blew her nose into a handkerchief and forced it into her daughter's mouth. Chua also filmed Foo slapping Megan and putting a soiled diaper over her head. Foo was angry the girl did not tell her that her diaper was full. Chua was present when Wong forced Megan to eat food from the dustbin, because Megan had offered food to Chua's daughter.

They forced Megan to be naked at home to prevent her clothes from being stained with blood from her wounds. They also made her sleep in a planter box at the balcony, which faced the afternoon sun and Megan suffered from heat stroke on one occasion. Chua did not stop the couple from locking Megan in the planter box, and filmed Megan when she was inside. Once, Wong hit Megan until her jaw became crooked.

Instead of taking the child to a doctor, Foo searched online on how to fix dislocated jaws. Wong tried to fix Megan's jaw by pushing it back into place but it remained crooked. Despite seeing Megan in an emaciated state and knowing the abuses were escalating, Chua did not take her to see a doctor or alert the authorities. Chua saw Megan on the bedroom floor complaining her stomach hurt.

When the couple dismissed this as a bid for attention, Chua ignored Megan and joined Foo and Wong in the living room to take drugs. Foo noticed some vomit beside Megan with clear membrane and black contents. They performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her and Wong got a 30-cm tube which they used to blow air into Megan's mouth.

Perpetrators Attempted Shocking Resuscitation Efforts

Even though Wong found a defibrillator near their unit, he did not bring it back afraid that removing it would trigger alarms and lead the authorities to Megan. Foo realised her daughter was dead and sent a message in a WhatsApp group chat between the three of them, Megan is gone. After Wong returned to the flat, he desperately took two wires and taped a metal chopstick to each end which he then inserted into a three-pin power source.

Wong placed one wire on Megan's chest and the other wire below her chest, to resuscitate her to no avail. Wong told Foo and Chua to smoke drugs and blow the smoke through a tube into Megan's mouth, to see if she would respond. Over the next few months, the couple stayed in hotels and serviced apartments and discussed how to dispose of Megan's body. Chua was aware of the discussions.

On the day of the incineration, she accompanied Foo and Wong to retrieve the body from the unit and joined them to burn it.