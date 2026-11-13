Nouvelle Chua Gets 13 Years for Filming Megan Khung's Abuse and Helping Burn Body

Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi was sentenced to 13 years' jail on Nov 13 for her role in the abuse and death of four-year-old Megan Khung. Megan's grandmother says the pain will last a lifetime and hopes the case prevents future abuse.

SINGAPORE - The third and final person involved in the death of four-year-old Megan Khung was sentenced to 13 years' jail on Nov 13, closing a case that has haunted the girl's family for six years.

The Final Sentencing Closes A Six Year Case

Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi had been part of a conspiracy to abuse Megan alongside the girl's mother Foo Li Ping and Foo's boyfriend Wong Shi Xiang. Both were jailed in 2025. Megan's grandmother, a 69-year-old woman who wants to be known only by her surname Chua, said the pain has not ended. Speaking in Mandarin, she said: What happened to Megan has caused me the greatest grief.

Also read Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi Sentenced for Megan Khung Abuse Case

The pain will last a lifetime. Megan suffered more than a year of horrific physical and emotional abuse before she died on Feb 22, 2020. She was born on Oct 4, 2015, and would have been 11 years old if she had lived. Chua helped Foo and Wong dispose of Megan's body by burning it.

Advertisement

Her ashes were never recovered. In April 2025, Foo was sentenced to 19 years' jail, while Wong received 30 years' jail and 17 strokes of the cane. Megan died after Wong punched her in the stomach on Feb 21, 2020. In court, Foo submitted handwritten letters claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse and expressing regret.

But the judge saw no mitigating value in the letters. Even if Foo had been abused, it did not absolve her of liability, the judge said. Megan's grandmother said she met Chua only about twice before the girl died, when Chua came to her home with Foo to pick Megan up for outings. She was furious when, at Foo's court hearing years later, she watched videos Chua had filmed of Megan's abuse.

Details Of Megan Khung's Brutal Abuse

The girl started living with Foo and Wong at a condominium unit in Suites at Guillemard in September 2019. Chua, the couple's friend, frequently stayed over on weekends with her daughter. The three adults took drugs together. Foo and Wong caned and slapped Megan, deprived her of food and clothes, and made her sleep in a planter box on the balcony to prevent her from dirtying the flat.

Instead of calling for help, Chua filmed the abuse to humiliate Megan. Her videos showed Megan naked as she pleaded with her mother for a shirt, crying as Foo put a soiled diaper over her head, and being forced by Wong to eat food from the bin. On one occasion, Chua told Foo to make Megan eat her mucus because the crying girl was hungry. Foo then blew her nose into a handkerchief and forced it into the girl's mouth.

On Nov 13, the judge in Chua's case said she cannot be categorised as a passive bystander. Justice S. Mohan said: Chua chose complicity and her sadistic amusement over her conscience. Megan's grandmother said the trio's sentences were fair. Of Chua, she said: Maybe she didn't know that when you harm someone, you can't run away from it.

Advertisement

You will definitely be punished. She said that although the videos were harrowing to watch, they were also crucial evidence that prevented the culprits from spinning their own version of events to evade the law. The shadow of Megan's death still hangs over the family. Megan's name rarely comes up during her grandmother's monthly prison visits to Foo, her daughter.

Family Grief And Broader System Reforms

Foo asks about her mother's health, but if the case is mentioned, it is always in fleeting remarks by the older woman. The grandmother said: I have never heard her say directly that she caused Megan's death. When I said Megan suffered a terrible death, she would not reply, but just cry silently. Megan's grandmother recently read about eight-month-old Trevor Neo, who was abused to death by his parents.

She said his parents were like Foo and Wong, adding: They were just as crazy to abuse their own children on a whim. Much has changed in the child protection ecosystem after Megan's death. An independent review panel's report in October 2025 revealed lapses at multiple points across the system and found that more could have been done to prevent her death.

A flurry of new measures followed, such as the creation of a new government unit to strengthen early detection of child abuse. Megan's grandmother hopes the system has become more robust since the girl's death. She hopes this will help other children, though she added: But Megan is never coming back.