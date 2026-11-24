US Commerce Department places Singapore-based Megaspeed International on entity list citing national security concerns regarding restricted Nvidia chips diverted to China.

The United States government has officially blacklisted Singapore-based technology firm Megaspeed International and six associated companies, marking a significant escalation in the enforcement of American export controls. The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), an agency within the US Commerce Department, added Megaspeed and its affiliates to the Entity List on November 23, citing actions contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests. This decisive regulatory move follows months of intense scrutiny regarding the company's alleged role in diverting restricted Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to China.

Nvidia Chip Diversion Triggered US Action

The core reason for this administrative penalty stems from investigations into the possible diversion of restricted Nvidia AI chips to China, a destination subject to strict US export bans. Megaspeed International had already been placed on Nvidia's own internal "no sell" list in June 2025, predating the formal US government designation. Nvidia had identified the company as a high-risk entity capable of circumventing sanctions, leading the American chipmaker to sever commercial ties well before the BIS issued its public filing. The US Justice Department and the US Commerce Department confirmed this timeline in a joint statement released on November 16, highlighting the coordinated pressure applied by American authorities to curb unauthorized technology transfers.

Also read Li Ming Named Key Figure in Megaspeed Nvidia Chip Smuggling Ring

BIS Entity List Restricts US Business Ties

The inclusion of Megaspeed on the Entity List imposes severe operational constraints on any remaining commercial relationships with American corporations. Under current regulations, US companies must obtain a specific license from the Bureau of Industry and Security to export, re-export, or domestically transfer any goods, software, or technology to listed entities. The BIS explicitly stated that applications for such licenses are likely to be denied by default, effectively creating a near-total embargo. Although this measure is not a blanket ban, it carries substantial weight as the BIS considers any transaction with listed entities to be a red flag, recommending that US firms proceed with extreme caution or avoid them entirely to prevent legal repercussions.

Furthermore, firms on this list face significant logistical challenges beyond direct sales. Securing essential spare parts and maintenance components from the United States becomes markedly more difficult, as supply chains rely heavily on American technology. The Entity List, first established in 1997 to flag entities potentially involved in weapons of mass destruction programs, has expanded its scope to include activities sanctioned by the US State Department. This historical precedent underscores the severity of the designation, signaling that Megaspeed's activities are viewed as detrimental to broader American strategic interests.

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Financial Scale and Corporate Structure Revealed

The financial magnitude of Megaspeed's operations highlights why it became a primary target for US investigators. According to reports from Bloomberg, Megaspeed and its affiliates imported at least US$4.6 billion (S$5.9 billion) worth of Nvidia hardware between its founding in 2023 and November 2025. This massive volume transformed the once-obscure spinoff of a Chinese gaming enterprise into the single largest South-east Asian buyer of Nvidia chips. The company described itself on its website as an Nvidia Cloud Partner and a core business partner of Nvidia's computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region, a status that presumably facilitated its rapid accumulation of advanced computing resources.

Corporate records from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) reveal a complex and shifting organizational structure designed to manage these high-value transactions. Megaspeed was originally incorporated in Singapore in September 2015 under the name 7Road International. It became wholly-owned by a newly incorporated parent company, Swiftdata, in November of that same year. Tan Yong Pong, a Singaporean national, is listed as the sole director of both Megaspeed and Swiftdata. His whereabouts are currently unclear, adding an element of uncertainty to the company's immediate response capabilities. Additionally, both Swiftdata and Megaspeed currently lack company secretaries, as Khloe Ng Wei Shi stepped down from the role in November, leaving the positions vacant in violation of the Companies Act which prohibits vacancies lasting more than six months.

Ongoing Investigations and Compliance Questions

Regulatory scrutiny extends beyond US borders, with parallel investigations underway in Singapore that could result in domestic legal consequences. The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs initiated an independent investigation into several companies and their key officers, including Megaspeed and its controllers, in February 2025. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated on November 12 that the suspected domestic offences pertained to potential false declarations in relation to the purchase of servers and other related offences. These inquiries aim to determine whether the company violated local laws governing trade and import procedures.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, served as the director and managing director of Megaspeed from March to November 2023. She was also investigated for suspected involvement in the possible offences in Singapore, given her positions as chief executive, chairperson, and a key controller of Megaspeed at that time. Despite requests for comment from the press, Alice Huang and Megaspeed did not respond to inquiries regarding her prior role or the firm's reaction to the US blacklist. In a separate statement, Tan Yong Pong signed off as Megaspeed's chairman and chief executive, asserting that the law firm will conduct a comprehensive inventory of its graphics processing units. He promised to independently verify the company's export control compliance practices, though no timeline or specific outcomes of this internal review have been disclosed. As both US and Singaporean authorities continue their probes, the future of Megaspeed's international business remains highly uncertain.