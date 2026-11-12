Megaspeed Hires US Law Firm to Audit GPUs, Affiliates Registered in 2024 with 29-Year-Old Officer

Megaspeed International says it takes US export control compliance extremely seriously and has hired an American law firm to verify its GPU practices, while Reuters finds its US and Australian affiliates were created in 2024 with a 29-year-old sole officer whose listed address is a rural Victorian newsagent.

Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed said on Thursday (Nov 12) that it takes compliance obligations under US export control laws extremely seriously and that it has cooperated with US inspections.

In a statement posted on its website, Megaspeed CEO and Chairman James Tan Yong Pong said compliance is a fundamental priority for the company and that Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the US government. Tan said Megaspeed cooperated with inspections by the US Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security and stands ready to cooperate fully with any other relevant US government authority.

Also read Nvidia CEO Scandal Reveals Megaspeed Affiliates And Executive Links

Megaspeed Retains US Law Firm For Compliance Audit

Megaspeed has retained an American law firm to lead a comprehensive census of its graphics processing units and independently verify its export control compliance practices, Tan added. The company has been in the spotlight following reports that Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang had been involved in a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman.

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Jensen Huang said on Sunday he had been unfaithful to his wife, but gave no details about the relationship, while Beijing has called the spying claim a groundless accusation, slander and a smear. The US is looking into the US$4 trillion chipmaker while Nvidia board is discussing whether to oust Huang following reports of two extramarital affairs, one of which was with the alleged Chinese spy.

Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman, is a former executive at Megaspeed, a company with subsidiaries in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the US and Australia. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment. Megaspeed International filed papers in the US state of Delaware and with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission showing that the affiliates were created in 2024. Both filings list Kai Kang as the sole company officer, either as director or president.

Company Director Kai Kang Registered Across Multiple Countries

Kang was born in Shanghai, according to the Australian filing, which also lists the Singapore-based parent as the company stockholder. Kang is also registered as director in Megaspeed Malaysian, Indonesian and Thai units, according to checks by Reuters of company registrations in those countries. Reuters was unable to contact Kang so visited the home address that had been provided on the filings for the affiliates, a small store in Seymour, Victoria, about an hour drive north of Melbourne.

The news agency, called Seymour News, lies midway down a main street fronted by homeware stores and cafes. On Nov 12, there was a revolving parade of locals, popping in to check their lottery tickets and buying gardening magazines or books for their grandchildren. Reuters spoke with a woman who said she was Kang mother and had run the business for about 16 years.

The woman, who did not want to give her name, said Kang did not work in the shop and was based in Shanghai. He does not have any business here, she said, adding that Kang had completed his master degree at Shanghai University. He was most recently back visiting his parents in August and September to escape the summer heat of Shanghai, she said.

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She said she knew about Nvidia and Megaspeed, but said her son had nothing to do with the company in Singapore. There is no other record of any business dealings by Kang with the Australian corporate regulator, other than his name as the director of Megaspeed. Megaspeed Australia business address is listed as the 10th floor of a building complex in Sydney upmarket business district.

Megaspeed Virtual Office Address Used For Admin Purposes

A concierge on the floor said it was a virtual office and Megaspeed used it as an address for administrative purposes. Megaspeed first attracted attention in 2025 when the New York Times reported it was under US investigation over whether it was helping Chinese customers obtain advanced Nvidia chips subject to Washington export controls.

On its website, Megaspeed says it is an Nvidia Cloud Partner in the Asia-Pacific region and offers access to the Nvidia GB200 NVL72 and HGX H100 systems. Last October, Singapore police said they were investigating Megaspeed over suspected breaches of our domestic laws after a US senator requested the Commerce Department investigate whether Megaspeed had diverted Nvidia chips. Singapore said last month that the firm was still under investigation.

Reuters could not immediately determine whether any Australian authorities were looking into the firm. The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation said it does not confirm or comment on investigations. REUTERS Stomp