US Scrutinizes Megaspeed Over Nvidia Chip Diversion and Alice Huang Spy Allegations

US authorities are examining Singapore-based Megaspeed International over allegations it helped Chinese entities access restricted Nvidia AI chips, amid claims that Alice Huang, the woman linked to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was a spy. Singapore police are investigating Megaspeed for suspected breaches of domestic laws.

US authorities are intensifying scrutiny of Singapore -based cloud computing firm Megaspeed International. The investigation centers on allegations that the company helped Beijing gain access to restricted high-performance Nvidia AI chips.

It also follows claims that Alice Huang, the woman linked to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was a spy and a former Megaspeed executive. Megaspeed was incorporated in 2015 as 7Road International and renamed Megaspeed International in March 2023. It is wholly owned by Singapore-registered Swiftdata, incorporated in October 2023, which lists hosting services by non-data centres as its principal activity. Tan Yong Peng was appointed a director of Swiftdata on Oct 31, 2023.

Also read US Intelligence Suspected Alice Huang of Spying on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Reports Say

Megaspeed Ownership and Leadership Changes

Less than two weeks later he became a director of Megaspeed. That same month, Huang Le, Alice Huang's Chinese name, ended an eight-month tenure as managing director of Megaspeed. Swiftdata shares an office address with Megaspeed at the Ocean Financial Centre. Ng Wei Shi Khloe is listed as company secretary of both companies.

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Tan and Ng are the only listed officers of the two firms in business filings. Reuters could not immediately contact Swiftdata, and Megaspeed did not respond to a request for comment. Megaspeed's website says it is an Nvidia Cloud Partner in the Asia-Pacific region. It offers access to Nvidia's GB200 NVL72 and HGX H100 systems.

Those technologies face strict US export controls. US authorities suspect Megaspeed helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips whose export to China is restricted. Business filings show Megaspeed's assets rose sharply to US$3 billion in 2024 from US$33 million in 2023. Revenue jumped to US$294 million from zero.

Financial Growth and Export Control Concerns

It reported an after-tax loss of US$20 million in 2024, compared with a loss of US$21,283 a year earlier. Its cashflow statement showed US$844,555 went to investing activities in 2024, after financing activities brought in US$10 million the previous year. Last October, Singapore police said they were investigating Megaspeed over suspected breaches of domestic laws. The inquiry followed a request by a US senator for the Commerce Department to examine whether Megaspeed had diverted Nvidia chips to unauthorized parties.

The home affairs ministry said investigations into Megaspeed continue. Last month, the home affairs ministry responded to remarks in the Wall Street Journal that Singapore was concerned about Alice Huang's ties to Jensen Huang. The report also said authorities were separately investigating her alleged links to Chinese intelligence. The ministry said neither the Singapore Government nor its officials made such statements.

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Singapore Government Denies Intelligence Claims

It added that no such investigations were conducted in respect of Alice Huang. Singapore has said it does not enforce unilateral export controls imposed by other countries. It also says it acts firmly against companies and individuals who violate its laws and engage in fraudulent and dishonest practices. The case highlights how Chinese firms set up offices in Singapore to reduce risks from China-US tensions, a practice often called Singapore-washing.