Thomas Markle Sr. arrested in Florida on child sexual abuse material charge

Thomas Markle Sr., the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was arrested in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material found in California storage units. He was released to a senior care centre with electronic monitoring and a psychiatric exam was ordered.

Thomas Markle Sr., the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was arrested on Friday, Nov 7, at a senior care facility in Florida on a federal charge of keeping child sexual abuse material in storage units in California, authorities said.

He was arrested on Nov 6 according to an earlier account, and appeared in federal court in Tampa. Markle was in a wheelchair and wearing handcuffs when he was transported by ambulance with federal agents, according to video posted by The Daily Mail, a British tabloid. He had been a nursing home patient in Florida, the Daily Mail reported.

Also read Thomas Tuchel Names Jobe Bellingham and Josh King in England Squad, Omits Cole Palmer

Markle Charged With Child Pornography Possession

First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said the arrest followed the seizure of approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse images in storage in the Los Angeles area. Some images appear to depict Markle with children, according to an FBI affidavit filed in court. Essayli said: These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law.

In a criminal complaint filed on Nov 5 in US District Court in Los Angeles, Markle was charged with one count of possession of child pornography. FBI Director Kash Patel said the 82-year-old father-in-law of Prince Harry was taken into custody by federal agents in Florida. Patel said: Mr Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions.

Advertisement

After his arrest in Polk County, Markle appeared before US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin in Tampa and was released back to a senior care centre with the condition that he be electronically monitored. The judge also ordered a psychiatric exam, saying Markle might be unable to understand the proceedings or properly assist his lawyer. No plea was entered, and an arraignment is not expected for several weeks.

Court hearings will eventually move to California but likely will not happen for several weeks at least, the US Attorney's Office in Los Angeles said. Markle's defence counsel was not immediately known. Phone and email messages seeking comment from his court-appointed attorney were not immediately returned. It was not clear when he might be transferred to California to face the charge against him.

According to an FBI affidavit filed as part of the criminal complaint, Markle kept the sexually explicit material in question in two Los Angeles-area storage units he has rented since 2008, which agents searched last week after obtaining a warrant. Agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, 35mm film negatives, and books containing child sexual abuse images.

FBI Affidavit Details Film Negatives And Images

The 13-page document stated that at least two of the frames on film negatives showed a man identified by a witness as Markle with a nude pre-pubescent girl in poses designed to elicit a sexual response in the viewer. The FBI began its investigation of Markle in October, according to its affidavit, after hearing from a witness who said they had discovered suspected child abuse material among Markle's possessions in the Philippines.

The FBI also spoke in October with a second witness, also unidentified in the affidavit, who said Markle rented at least one storage unit in California. At least one of the photographs reviewed by the FBI shows Markle was staying at a hotel or motel in the Philippines, based on the logo seen on the pillows on the bed.

Markle's arrest followed reports by The Sun, another British tabloid, that Meghan's half brother found a collection of child sexual abuse images while clearing out their father's home in the Philippines. That discovery led to information about two US storage units in the Los Angeles area. Essayli told The Associated Press that there is no evidence of victims in the United States, based on the seized material, but the investigation was ongoing.

Advertisement

Brother Found Abuse Images In Philippines Home

Markle was living in the Philippines earlier this year when he suffered a stroke and had his left leg amputated. That forced him to return to the US. The Sun reported that Thomas Markle Jr. found hundreds, if not thousands, of child sex abuse images in boxes at his father's home in Cebu City. Markle Jr. told The Sun that he reported the images to police in the Philippines and contacted the FBI.

Markle Jr. said: I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years - but that stops now. I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him. British police in October said they would refer allegations about Markle to overseas law enforcement agencies after finding that claims had not been passed to other authorities when they were first received.

Markle denied the accusations of possessing child sexual abuse material when they initially came to light, telling the Daily Mail they were untrue and sick lies. Meghan, an American citizen who starred in the US television drama Suits, married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. They have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She recently said she was deeply distressed by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father's former home.

She also revealed that a letter containing troubling allegations about him had been sent to police in London in 2019. Meghan said of the letter: It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.

I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them. There was no immediate comment from Meghan's representative on Friday, and Buckingham Palace is not expected to say anything about the arrest. Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for Meghan Markle did not respond to requests for comment.

While Harry is the second son of King Charles III, he and Meghan are not working members of the royal family, meaning they do not carry out public engagements on behalf of the king. They walked away from royal duties when they moved to California in 2020. After they returned to the UK in August, Charles issued a statement saying their status had not changed.

Thomas Markle Sr., a retired television lighting and photography director, has never established a relationship with Meghan's in-laws. He did not attend the wedding after a scandal that emerged when he posed for pictures that were staged by a British tabloid newspaper. Their estrangement has continued ever since.