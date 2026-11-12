Melaka Voters Seek Economic Relief and Heritage Preservation Ahead of Nov 14 Election

Melaka residents demand better tourism policies and cultural support before the Nov 14 state election as locals face rising costs despite record visitor numbers.

As rain falls over the historic center of Melaka on November 10, 2026, 28-year-old Afrin Mohd Diron shelters beside his colorful Minions-themed trishaw, waiting for the weather to clear so he can offer rides around the city's historic attractions. For the father of two, who has worked as a trishaw rider since 2016, every customer matters. He spends around eight hours a day taking visitors around Melaka, sometimes working into the night during busy periods. But with fares staying at RM25 (US$6.13) for a 15-minute ride for the past decade, Afrin says rising living costs have made it harder to earn a living.

Tourism Growth Meets Livelihood Struggles

Located about 150km south of Kuala Lumpur, Melaka is known for its historic streets, colorful trishaws, and multicultural heritage. The state will hold its 16th state election on Saturday (November 14), with 79 candidates contesting 28 seats in the state legislative assembly. Residents CNA spoke to shared their thoughts about livelihoods, tourism, cultural preservation, and community representation. From trishaw riders to the Baba-Nyonya and Portuguese-Eurasian communities, their experiences offer a glimpse into what voters want from the next state government. Melaka has consistently promoted its tourism industry in recent years, including appointing Chinese actress Fan Bingbing as a tourism ambassador in 2024. According to Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh, more than 11.2 million tourists visited Melaka in the first eight months of 2026, contributing an estimated RM11.32 billion to the state's economy.

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Impact of Traffic Restrictions on Income

Afrin says he has noticed more tourists, particularly from China, although business varies depending on the holiday season. On average, he takes customers on about five trishaw rides a day. Keeping his colorful trishaw in good condition also comes at a cost. Every six months, he refurbishes his trishaw. If he does it himself, it costs less than RM2,000 but if he hire someone, the cost can reach up to RM2,500. The vehicle-free zone was introduced in August 2023, initially closing several roads on Saturday evenings. In December that year, the scheme was extended to a 54-hour period from Friday evening to Sunday midnight. Afrin believes the closures have discouraged some domestic tourists from visiting the city center, particularly because of difficulties finding parking. He estimates that his monthly earnings, which previously could reach RM2,000 to RM2,200, have fallen to around RM1,000 to RM1,700.

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Cultural Heritage and Community Voices

However, Afrin acknowledges that wider economic conditions and seasonal tourist demand have also affected his income. But as a voter in the Duyong state constituency, he hopes the next government will review the traffic arrangements and continue organizing activities to attract more visitors. For Ronald Gan, 50, a member of Melaka's Baba-Nyonya community, preserving his cultural heritage is about keeping traditions alive for future generations. Gan, president of Persatuan Peranakan Baba Nyonya Malaysia, believes Baba-Nyonya culture remains an important part of Melaka's identity and tourism appeal.

Election Campaigns and Future Outlook

BERSAMA campaign workers carry out campaign activities ahead of Melaka's state election on November 11, 2026. Barisan Nasional (BN) campaign workers hand out flyers ahead of Melaka's state election on November 11, 2026. Despite the financial pressures, Afrin continues riding a trishaw because he enjoys meeting people from across Malaysia and around the world. The state's diverse heritage communities are united in their desire for greater recognition, economic security, and cultural preservation as they head to the polls on November 14, 2026.