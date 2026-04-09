Melania Trump Denies Epstein Ties in Surprise White House Statement

US First Lady Melania Trump issued a surprise statement from the White House denying any association with Jeffrey Epstein and refuting 'lies' linking her to the disgraced financier. The statement, delivered on camera, is a rare instance of her directly addressing the persistent accusations.

In a sudden and unexpected address from the White House , US First Lady Melania Trump issued a forceful denial of any association with the late Jeffrey Epstein , aiming to dispel what she termed 'lies' that have linked her to the disgraced financier. The statement, delivered on camera on Thursday, April 9th, 2026, surprised many observers, as it came without any prior indication or explanation for the timing.

The former model, aged 55, categorically rejected any involvement with Epstein, a scandal that has persistently shadowed her husband, US President Donald Trump's, administration. This proactive response marks a rare instance of Melania Trump publicly addressing allegations against her, particularly those concerning Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors. The resurgence of these accusations comes at a time when media focus was shifting away from the ongoing conflict in Iran, potentially drawing unwanted attention back to the controversial Epstein case.\Melania Trump's statement specifically refuted claims and 'fake images and statements' that have circulated online for years, emphasizing their complete falsehood. She expressed particular frustration with those she accused of spreading these fabrications, describing them as 'devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect.' Furthermore, the First Lady reiterated that she had never been involved with Epstein in any capacity. She stated, 'I have never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant. Was never on Epstein's plane, and never visited his private island,' aiming to leave no doubt as to her position. The context of these remarks is complicated by past photographs of both Melania and Donald Trump with Epstein in social settings, which have fueled speculation and generated persistent questions. The recent release of files related to Epstein by the US Justice Department has further kept the story alive, contributing to the pressure for the First Lady to publicly address the issue.\Beyond her personal denial, Melania Trump called for action from Congress, urging them to hold a public hearing for survivors of Epstein's abuse. This move can be interpreted as an effort to both distance herself from the scandal and demonstrate empathy for victims, while also putting pressure on other parties. She wants to 'give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath.' The statement is likely to reignite media and public interest in the Epstein case, potentially complicating the political landscape and raising questions about the future of the Trump presidency. This intervention comes after a period where the media spotlight was focused on other pressing issues, such as the US-Iran conflict, and it shows the persistent ability of the Epstein scandal to re-emerge and capture headlines. The unexpected nature of the statement, its emphatic tone, and its specific denials suggest an attempt to proactively manage the narrative and mitigate any potential damage from lingering accusations. This public appearance is unusual for Melania Trump, who has generally maintained a more reserved public profile throughout her time as First Lady





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