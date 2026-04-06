Melissa Gilbert Defends Husband Timothy Busfield Amid Child Sexual Contact Allegations

Actress Melissa Gilbert speaks out on 'Good Morning America,' defending her husband Timothy Busfield against charges of child sexual contact. Gilbert asserts her belief in his innocence, discussing the impact of the allegations on their lives and career.

Melissa Gilbert has publicly addressed for the first time the allegations against her husband, Timothy Busfield , who has been charged with child sexual contact . In a deeply personal interview on the April 6th edition of “ Good Morning America ,” which aired Monday morning, Gilbert shared her emotional response to the situation.

Gilbert, celebrated for her iconic role as a child actor on the beloved television series “Little House on the Prairie,” firmly asserted her belief in Busfield’s innocence. The accusations, stemming from an incident that occurred while Busfield, known for his acting career, including a prominent role on “The West Wing,” was directing the television show “The Cleaning Lady” in Albuquerque, New Mexico, involve the alleged inappropriate touching of a child actor on set. \Busfield was indicted on February 6th in New Mexico on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child. He has consistently maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings and is currently free pending his upcoming trial. Gilbert's defense of her husband’s character was resolute and unwavering. She provided a detailed picture of the man she knows, highlighting his integrity and caring nature. “I know this man in my bones. No one knows him better than I do. I know literally everything about him. Our marriage has had a lot of ups and downs, we’ve been through our struggles, we’ve had our own issues to deal with, and we’ve worked through everything. He is nothing if not completely honest with me. I trust him with my children’s lives, I trust him with my grandchildren’s lives, my nieces and nephews. He is an honorable, caring, generous human being,” Gilbert stated during the interview. She further emphasized the profound impact these allegations have had on their lives, revealing that their future plans have been drastically altered. Gilbert expressed the difficulty of adjusting to the uncertainty surrounding Busfield’s future, acknowledging the permanent mark these accusations leave. \Gilbert described the shift in their life, acknowledging that their life as they knew it is forever altered as a result of the charges. “Our life as we knew it is done. We are grieving what we had. All of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects,” Gilbert stated, reflecting on the altered path that their relationship has taken. She also acknowledges the potential long-term repercussions for Busfield’s career. “For Tim, it’s done. He’s canceled … even if he’s exonerated, he will always be that guy. The last person in the world who would hurt a child.” Gilbert’s unwavering commitment to her husband’s innocence was further reinforced by her strong words. “Believe me, if I thought for a second that Tim Busfield hurt a child, he’d have a lot more to worry about than prison,” she concluded, demonstrating her faith in his character and the strength of their bond. Her interview painted a picture of a couple navigating a severe crisis and the enduring commitment of the wife to her husband’s innocence, despite the serious nature of the accusations against him. Gilbert's public defense offers a glimpse into the complexity of the situation and the depth of their relationship





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Melissa Gilbert Timothy Busfield Child Sexual Contact Allegations Good Morning America Little House On The Prairie The West Wing The Cleaning Lady Innocence Marriage

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